Jeff Burton's nephew Jeb Burton reveals the one obstacle stopping his NASCAR Cup Series dream from becoming reality

Jeb Burton has previous experience of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he now drives in the lower echelons as he is a part of the Xfinity Series field. Though his first jibe at the premier league didn't end well, he could make a return to the top class, only if a sponsorship problem was not in his way.

The Burton family has had vast success in the Cup Series realm. Jeff Burton won 21 races in his time in the top class of stock racing, while Ward Burton managed five trips to the victory lane in his time in the sport.

With Jeb hailing from such a revered motorsports family, the NASCAR sphere viewed his debut with much enthusiasm. However, his tale in the Cup Series seemingly lost its live after a suboptimal debut season, which saw him move down to the lower classes.

Though the 33-year-old is now a regular name in the Xfinity Series field, his eyes still remain locked on the Cup Series. But, acquiring sponsorship to race in the top-level has been a tough task and has been the sole barrier stopping him from getting there, as he said on the Crossroads podcast:

"The problem is, for me to get there, it's about sponsorship. To get that opportunity now because in a way–people know I can drive a racecar. I think I've proven that; I've built a home at Jordan Anderson, we've built that team up, we've won, we've done a great job with out little team and getting better and improving. But, I still want to make it to Sundays one day."

"That day is not tomorrow, but it is very difficult because of the circumstances that happened with my career, with losing sponsorship and different things like that. But now it's different from 10 years ago. The purse is paying more, where these cup teams can do more... I'm hoping to race another 10 years that's what I wanna do. I'm 33 so I haven't totally given up my dream, but it would have been a lot easier situation if I was coming up now."

Meanwhile, Jeb Burton races for Jordan Anderson Racing in the Xfinity Series.

How has Jeb Burton's racing career panned out in the NASCAR realm so far?

Jeb Burton started in the stock car realm in the Truck Series. There, in his rookie full-time season, he won at the Texas Motor Speedway and left his mark in the racing realm.

He then made two race starts in the Xfinity Series before going all-in in the Cup Series. But there he was met with stark disappointment, bringing his charge to the top to a halt.

This ultimately left him with no choice but to drop down and form a strong base in the Xfinity Series. Since then, he has been a regular figure in the Xfinity Series, winning two races in the feeder series.

But his ultimate goal has been a distant dream. He has made six more race starts since his sole full-time season in the Cup Series. However, a return to full-time racing in the championship for Jeb Burton doesn't seem to be on the cards for a while.

