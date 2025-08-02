Jeff Burton's nephew Jeb embraces NASCAR’s roots with heartfelt message from Iowa track

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:28 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
Fans during NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2024. Image: Imagn

Jeb Burton, the nephew of retired NASCAR Cup star Jeff Burton, is excited for Saturday's Hy-Vee Perks 250 race at Iowa Speedway. The 32‑year‑old Xfinity regular reminded fans on social media of stock car racing’s roots on short ovals carved out of rural America.

Jeb competes full-time in the No. 27 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing and is clinging to the final provisional playoff spot heading into Saturday's 250-miler. He is the son of 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton and the nephew of 21-time Cup victor Jeff Burton.

In his latest post on X, Jeb checked in from Iowa Speedway, writing:

"Glad to be racing in Iowa today. This place will be packed in the middle of a corn field. This is our roots and places we should be racing at! 🍻 🌽"
Trending

Jeb currently holds five top‑10 finishes, better than in all 33 races last year. He also leads cousin Harrison Burton by 10 points in the Xfinity playoff standings.

Built in 2006 on former farmland just off Interstate 80, Iowa Speedway is ringed by cornfields. NASCAR purchased the venue in 2013. The "grass-roots crown jewel" will host its second Cup race, the Iowa Corn 350 this Sunday (August 3).

"I love this racetrack" - Jeff Burton ahead of NASCAR Cup race at Iowa Speedway

Jeff Burton will lead NBC's NASCAR Cup telecast in the booth alongside Leigh Diffey and Steve Letarte this Sunday. He said he has never seen a poor race at the track and praised how the aging asphalt forces close racing and boosts driver skill over raw speed. Burton expects another thrilling weekly battle this week as the grippy lines stay open wide.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a bad race there. I love this racetrack. I was super excited when they announced they were going to have a Cup race here. Clearly, the place to be was the new asphalt, but the new asphalt was three grooves wide. So it kept the cars close together because the pavement wasn’t so wide. It was a really, really good race," Burton said (via Des Moines Register).
Sunday marks the fourth-to-last and 23rd points event of the 2025 regular season. The track's 30,000 seats sold out months ago and local officials predict roughly US $100 million in economic impact for Newton and Jasper County.

With the playoffs fast approaching, a number of drivers are battling it out for the regular season title, including the likes of Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and William Byron. It will be fascinating to see which driver ultimately comes out on top.

Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 sold out within a week of single-day sales opening. The NASCAR Cup race is set to start at 3 pm ET on USA Network.



