Jeff Dickerson delivers clear message on Rodney Childers’ “legitimacy” at Spire Motorsports

Rodney Childers, one of NASCAR’s most accomplished crew chiefs, recently received high praise from his new boss, Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. Childers previously worked with Stewart-Haas Racing, a championship-winning team, before it departed from NASCAR at the end of the 2024 season.

Childers will take over as the Crew Chief for Spire Motorsports' #7 Chevrolet, driven by 25-year-old Justin Haley. Moreover, the team brought Michael McDowell from Front Row Motorsport. Additionally, they appointed Matt McCall as Director of Vehicle Performance, marking significant changes under co-owner Jeff Dickerson.

Getting closer to the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray, Childers' new boss, Jeff Dickerson, validated the veteran crew chief for his skill and experience. He expressed that the new additions to his team have been cohesive, exceeding his expectations.

“I think it’s been more additive. What I really appreciate about those guys is that when they got here, they didn’t look at us as a problem that needed to be solved. They weren’t coming in being like, ‘Look at these idiots. We gotta fix this and fix that.’ They’ve really just come in with an additive kind of tone where it’s like, ‘Hey, you guys already have done this. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here. How do I just take you to another step?’" Dickerson said via NASCAR.

“Certainly, when somebody like Rodney Childers talks, he has the legitimacy of all those wins and championships that you listen, right? So I mean, he carries a lot of weight.” he added.

Childers has nearly two decades of experience in the sport. His most successful run came with Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing, where they won 37 races and a Cup Series title. In 2024, Josh Berry joined SHR as Harvick’s replacement in the #4 Ford, beginning his working relationship with Childers.

Although Berry and Childers had a good relationship, they could not carry it forward to the 2025 season, as Berry joined Wood Brothers Racing to replace Harrison Burton.

"Definitely headed in the right direction": Rodney Childers is confident about move to Spire's #7 team

Ahead of the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, his first assignment with Spire Motorsports, championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers reflected on his transition to the #7 team. He seemed optimistic about his move and hoped that his arrival would help Justin Haley feel more 'comfortable' heading into the 2025 season.

In an interview shared by NASCAR insider Claire B. Lang on X, 48-year-old Childers said:

"On the #7 side, you know, feel like we're definitely headed in the right direction and putting together some nice cars, nice equipment. Hopefully, we've made Justin [Haley] lot more comfortable and have some fun."

Justin Haley, a past winner at Daytona International Speedway in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400, still has his sights set on a Daytona 500 victory. As he returns for this prestigious race, can Rodney Childers help him achieve a career-defining moment for himself and Spire Motorsports? Find out on February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

