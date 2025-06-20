  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Jeff Gluck defends Tab Boyd after the spotter was sacked for Mexico NASCAR race comments

Jeff Gluck defends Tab Boyd after the spotter was sacked for Mexico NASCAR race comments

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jun 20, 2025 20:14 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty

Veteran NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck publicly defended Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s veteran spotter, Tab Boyd, after the latter was released by HYAK Motorsports, most likely for the comments he made about Mexico City. Boyd had posted on social media about being hustled and having his money stolen outside his hotel, expressing strong dissatisfaction with the city after the recent Cup Series race there.

Tab Boyd is a highly experienced NASCAR spotter known for his decades-long career serving some of the sport’s top drivers. He began his NASCAR journey performing various roles on small teams, including tire changing and engine tuning, before moving to spotting. Over his career, he has worked with Joey Logano, Danica Patrick, Casey Mears and Ricky Stenhouse Jr..

Jeff Gluck argued that even if Boyd’s comments were distasteful, his termination was over the top. He acknowledged that it was foolish of Boyd to disparage the event publicly, especially given that critics would be searching for anything to criticize about this event; however, he added that Boyd’s comments were not racist or hateful.

also-read-trending Trending

Gluck also stated that he "cringed" at Boyd's public complaint, but he never considered that a person would receive the penalty of termination for such behavior. On X (formerly Twitter), Gluck penned:

"Just as I loved the Mexico City trip, I’m fully aware not everyone had the same experience. No, it wasn’t smart to have a post that embarrassed NASCAR since critics were already looking to seize upon any red meat that cast the race in a bad light. But Tab Boyd didn’t say anything racist or hateful."
"He apparently got scammed (don’t know the exact details) and was upset about it. I cringed when I saw his post, but didn’t think he’d get fired for it. Maybe not relevant here, but Tab Boyd also happens to be a really nice guy with a great family, so guess I just hate to see this in general," he added.

On June 15, the Cup Series race, Viva Mexico 250, was held at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the first time. Shane van Gisbergen drove to a dominant victory, beating Christopher Bell by over 16 seconds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. addresses ‘unfortunate’ NASCAR spotter change

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. addressed the sudden and "unfortunate" departure of longtime spotter Tab Boyd from Hyak Motorsports just as the NASCAR Cup Series heads into a crucial playoff push. Stenhouse revealed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that championship-winning spotter Clayton Hughes will take over spotting duties in the next race at Pocono Raceway.

The timing is challenging, with only ten races left in the regular season, and Stenhouse’s team quickly needs to build chemistry with Hughes to maximize their playoff chances.

"You know, obviously, that’s an unfortunate deal. The team let Tab Boyd go this week, and we got Clayton Hughes to come fill in. I’ve never worked with Clayton," Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said via tobychristie.com.

Stenhouse, who has worked with Boyd since early 2023, did not provide further details about the firing but acknowledged the difficulty of adjusting to a new spotter at such a pivotal point in the season.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications