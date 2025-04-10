Jeff Gordon “devastated” after loss of close HMS-ally and friend Jon Edwards

NASCAR icon and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports Jeff Gordon offered his condolences to longtime public relations representative and HMS communications director Jon Edwards, who passed away on April 10th. Edwards was instrumental in managing Gordon’s public image and communications.

Ad

Edwards worked closely with Gordon from the early 2000s, acting as a liaison between the latter and the media, ensuring his priorities were met. Before his passing, Edwards transitioned to work with HMS ace and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

Gordon tweeted a eulogy to his “dear friend” who had always been there for him, through his bad times and good ones during his tenure with the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. He penned:

Ad

Trending

"I’m devastated by the loss of my dear friend, Jon. For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge. He was one of the most loyal, hardworking and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career. My heart is with Jon’s family and everyone who loved him. He was truly one of a kind."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over his 24-season-long career with HMS, Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001. Gordon also became the youngest champion in NASCAR's modern era after winning the Cup Series at 24 in 1995.

Jeff Gordon highlights HMS’ approach to Kyle Larson’s NASCAR absence during the Indy 500

Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon pose with the Brickyard 400 trophy - Source: Getty

Jeff Gordon recently discussed Hendrick Motorsports' approach to Kyle Larson's absence from the #5 car as he attempts the "Double" (running the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day) for the second consecutive year.

Ad

Gordon noted that finding a practice driver closer to Larson's size is a priority this year, as last year's choice, Kevin Harvick, had fitment issues.

"The last that I heard is that we'll probably have a JRM [Jr. Motorsports] driver and somebody that fits in his seat. Last year, it was really cool to have Kevin [Harvick] get in the car. It was fun, it was fun for the team and everybody, but it was a lot of work," Jeff Gordon said [via Steven Taranto on X].

Ad

Expand Tweet

He also revealed that the JR Motorsports (JRM) driver will likely practice in Larson's Cup Series car to avoid the fitment problems experienced with Harvick. Additionally, Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner, will serve as Larson's backup driver on the IndyCar side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More