Jeff Gordon flaunts his light saber skills on Star Wars day

On May 4th, Jeff Gordon flaunted his lightsaber skills on the famous Star Wars Day. May 4th is often referred to as Star Wars Day among Star Wars fans because of it being a play on its famous dialogue, “May the Force be with you”.

Gordon is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in NASCAR history. He began his career in the early 1990s and joined Hendrick Motorsports in 1993 and driving the #24 throughout his 24 years as a full-time NASCAR driver. He won four NASCAR Cup Series Championships coming in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001. The iconic driver secured 93 Cup Series victories, which ranks him third in the all-time list and the most in the modern era (1972 onwards).

Hendrick Motorsports tweeted a video of the Hall of Famer showing off his skills with a lightsaber with the caption:

"Jedi material? @JeffGordonWeb"

Jeff Gordon was known for his ability to win Crown Jewel races, with him securing three Daytona 500 wins, four Talladega 500s, three Coca-Cola 600s and six Southern 500s.

Upon retiring from NASCAR as a full-time driver, Gordon moved to broadcasting, with him serving as a race analyst for FOX Sports between 2016 and 2021. He even hosted Saturday Night Live upon retirement, the first time for a NASCAR driver.

In 2022, Gordon moved to an executive role with his long-time team, Hendrick Motorsports. He took up the role of Vice Chairman for Hendrick Motorsports which is the second-ranking official after Rick Hendrick.

Jeff Gordon deeply saddened by the death of NASCAR’s key figure

Jeff Gordon recently expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr. Jerry Petty, a renowned neurosurgeon who was a pivotal figure in NASCAR for nearly five decades.

Dr. Petty was instrumental in advancing driver safety and was widely respected for his dedication to the well-being of stock car drivers, including Gordon himself.

"I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Jerry Petty. He was the person I trusted most for anything related to the head, neck or spine. He helped me through some of the toughest moments, including times when I was dealing with severe back pain. But what stood out even more than his medical expertise was his kindness. After every hard crash, he would check in — not just as a doctor, but as someone who truly cared," tweeted Jeff Gordon.

"Through his compassion and support, he became a dear friend. I’ll always be grateful for his guidance, and I’ll never forget the impact he had on me and so many others in our sport."

Gordon credited Dr. Petty not only for his expert medical care during challenging moments - such as bouts of severe back pain and after hard crashes - but also for his genuine compassion and personal support, noting that their professional relationship evolved into a close friendship over the years.

