Jeff Gordon highlights HMS’ approach for Kyle Larson’s NASCAR absence during Indy 500 attempt

Retired NASCAR champion and Hendrick Motorsports vice-chairman Jeff Gordon weighed in on how the team will handle Kyle Larson's absence from the #5 car amid his second "Double" attempt. Larson will again attempt to run the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Ad

In a recent interview by racing insider Steven Taranto, Gordon and Larson discussed the challenges of the 2021 Cup Series champion attempting "The Double." Last year, Kevin Harvick practiced Larson's #5 HMS car at North Wilkesboro while the latter was off qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

With Harvick being taller than Larson, Gordon explained it was difficult to fit the former into the #5 car. That's why this year, the retired four-time champion said someone closer to Larson's size will practice his Cup car.

Ad

Trending

"The last that I heard is that we'll probably have a JRM [Jr. Motorsports] driver and somebody that fits in his seat. Last year, it was really cool to have Kevin [Harvick] get in the car. It was fun, it was fun for the team and everybody, but it was a lot of work," Jeff Gordon said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gordon also shared that Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2004 IndyCar Series champion, will serve as Larson's backup driver on the IndyCar side. Kanaan will test Larson's IndyCar in April when the latter is unavailable.

Larson finished 18th in last year's Indianapolis 500 in a car fielded by Arrow McLaren and Rick Hendrick. However, he never turned a lap in the Coca-Cola 600 later that night. After a rain delay that halted the start of the Indianapolis 500, Larson missed the start of the 600-mile event back in Charlotte. Once Larson arrived in Charlotte later that evening, the race was shortened due to rain. Justin Allgaier fielded the #5 machine in Larson's absence.

Ad

This year, Larson will again be behind the wheel of a car owned by Arrow McLaren for the Indianapolis 500. Meanwhile, the 30-time Cup Series winner will pilot his familiar #5 car for HMS in the Coca-Cola 600. In the Indianapolis 500, Prime Video will serve as Larson's primary sponsor, while HendrickCars.com will be on his hood for the Coca-Cola 600.

Hendrick Motorsports unveiled Kyle Larson's paint schemes for "The Double"

Kyle Larson's liveries for the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 were revealed on Wednesday afternoon (April 2). He is attempting "The Double" for the second straight year.

Ad

The paint schemes were revealed in an Instagram video by Hendrick Cars, who wrote:

"Gonna be looking 🔥 all 1100 miles! Let’s do this,@kylelarsonracin! #Hendrick1100"

On the Cup side, Larson has one win this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He sits second in the points standings after seven races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback