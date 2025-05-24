Jeff Gordon keeps it real on ‘different layers’ of Dale Earnhardt that transformed NASCAR

Jeff Gordon has opened up about how Dale Earnhardt Sr. changed NASCAR and shaped his own career. Gordon, who had one of the most famous rivalries in NASCAR history with Earnhardt, spoke with regard to "Earnhardt," the new four-part documentary series on Earnhardt’s life and career, which premiered on Thursday, May 22, on Prime Video.

Ad

The streaming giant is also set to broadcast the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend, marking the first time a NASCAR race will air only on a streaming platform. The new series has been directed by Joshua Altman and produced by a team that includes Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

It dives into the career, influence, and complex personality of Dale Earnhardt Sr., who unfortunately passed away in a crash at the 2001 Daytona 500 but remains one of the most iconic names in motorsports. The first two episodes are already available, with more to come.

Ad

Trending

Jeff Gordon said his rivalry with Earnhardt “changed my life” and gave credit to the seven-time champion for teaching him how to race on Superspeedways. He also considers himself a “product” of Earnhardt’s influence on the sport.

"It (rivalry with Dale Earnhardt) changed my life, you know,” Gordon said (via X). “I mean, to be able to go head-to-head with Dale Earnhardt was just amazing. I learned so much... he taught me, especially how to race on Superspeedways, not by him trying to teach me, just watching, you know. But he absolutely taught me about the business side of it. You got so many different layers to Dale Earnhardt, I think that we're all going to learn something new here tonight through this documentary."

Ad

"But you know, to me, people like myself, our lives changed because of what Dale Earnhardt did for NASCAR and what he did for racing and bringing fans in, and I am a product of that," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s rivalry helped NASCAR grow its fan base massively in the 1990s. Gordon, a fresh-faced young talent from California, was seen as the opposite of Earnhardt, a hard-nosed veteran with a Southern background and a reputation as “The Intimidator.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be part of the Prime Video broadcast team for the Coca-Cola 600, was also featured in the promotion of the documentary. This year, Amazon is scheduled to stream five Cup Series races in total.

Ad

Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Sr. once had an epic duel at Darlington

Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Sr. are two of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history. Together, they won 169 Cup Series races and 11 championships. Both drivers were especially strong at Darlington Raceway, one of the sport’s most challenging tracks. In 1995, Darlington became the stage for one of their most memorable duels during the Southern 500.

Ad

"The Intimidator" started the race in third and was the favorite to win after finishing second there earlier that year. Gordon began in fifth, looking to bounce back after a crash in March had dropped him to 32nd.

Earnhardt was in top form early, leading 183 of the first 250 laps. Gordon, meanwhile, had a spin on lap 136 and fell from fourth to 13th. A caution flag from another accident allowed his crew to make repairs, and he stayed on the lead lap. At one point, Gordon had dropped to 15th place, but he began working his way back to the front.

Ad

With just over 100 laps to go, Gordon had cut Earnhardt’s 12-second lead and took over second place on lap 227. A few caution periods helped him move into the lead, but a flat tire forced an unscheduled pit stop. Still, Gordon fought back again and retook the lead with 34 laps left.

Expand Tweet

In the final laps, Jeff Gordon pulled ahead by four seconds while Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace battled for second. He went on to claim his first NASCAR Cup Series championship that season, with seven race victories. Earnhardt finished the 1995 season as the runner-up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Veerendra Vikram Singh Veerendra Vikram Singh is a NASCAR and IndyCar Writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.