Jeff Gordon on how Kyle Larson and William Byron’s 2023 NASCAR Cup challenge “came up short”

The vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports Jeff Gordon reflected on Hendrick Motorsports’ campaign in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, expressing both excitement and disappointment.

It was a different kind of season for HMS, where two drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron reached the Championship 4 race with multiple wins. On the other hand, the other two drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman didn’t have the best seasons after their respective injuries and went winless in 2023.

In a recent interview, Jeff Gordon highlighted the HMS’s perseverance in reaching the title deciding race at Phoenix Raceway, acknowledging the thrill and positivity it brought to the entire team.

However, Byron and Larson’s impeccable execution and flawless performance during the Phoenix race, Jeff Gordon admitted that they fell short due to a lack of speed, resulting in their defeat. Larson finished in third place and Byron finished fourth.

As reported by HendrickMotorsports.com, Gordon said:

“To see them grind it out this year and find their way to Phoenix (Raceway) to compete for a championship was exciting and great for the whole company to see. At the same time, we came up short. That’s also a bit disappointing. I feel like Hendrick Motorsports thrives in those opportunities. I feel like we executed flawlessly in that Phoenix race, but we just didn’t have the speed. We got beat quite simply.”

Jeff Gordon later emphasized the team’s ability to thrive in such high-pressure situations and sees it as a learning experience that will fuel their motivation for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“We will be highly motivated through that experience for 2024,” Gordon added.

Despite missing the title, Jeff Gordon is proud of on William Byron and Kyle Larson’s 2023 season

The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion also expressed his excitement and pride regarding the performance of Kyle Larson and William Byron that made them into the Championship 4, giving them a legitimate chance to win the championship.

Reviewing the #5 and #24 HMS team’s journey this past season, Jeff Jordon said:

“It’s hard not to be excited to have two (teams) that went to the Championship 4 and had a shot at winning the championship. Those two teams performed at a high level all year long. The 24 car started strong and had a little bit of a lull during the summer, but overall they just continued to gain momentum. The 5 car – they won it all before. They’ve had big seasons like they had in ’21.”

Catch HMS team and their drivers in action when the upcoming 2024 season kicks-off at Daytona International Speedway in February.