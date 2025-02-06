Jeff Gordon-led HMS star Chase Elliott makes powerful statement on team strengths heading into 2025

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott spoke about what he believes his team needs to keep building on the momentum they had towards the end of last year as they go into the 2025 season. Elliot spoke about the strong performance they had last year, which saw him end the season in 7th place in the championship standings and believes that it can be replicated again for the upcoming season. The driver, speaking with NASCAR on Fox before his entry into the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray which would turn into victory, also discussed his excitement about the crew.

Elliott, who drives the #9 car for HMS, spoke about his goals for the team in an interview with journalist Bob Pockrass:

“Really how we ended the year, last year, just felt like our team was in a really good spot. Competing at a high level, leading some laps there in the closing month or so of the season, and just doing a lot of things we need to do to contend so I was really pleased with that. I feel like our team is in a really good spot. We’ve had a little bit of a change over the winter like you always do, but I'm really excited about our personnel - I think everybody’s just in a good place again and I think that’s all you can really ask for. We just gotta keep putting ourselves in those positions throughout races and keep having the pace we had there at the end of the year and I think the rest will come.”

Chase Elliott completed his 2024 season having secured one win, breaking a 42-winless race streak that ended with victory at the Texas Motor Speedway in April last year. He also secured 11 Top-fives and 19 Top-10 finishes.

Chase Elliott calls Clash victory "special for me and my team"

Chase Elliott crossed the checkered flag at the Bowman Gray Stadium last weekend to secure his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of 2025. While the pre-season event awarded no points, the driver still didn't miss out on talking about the significance of the win.

After starting on pole position, Elliott led 171 out of 200 laps, battling with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney towards the end of the race and securing the victory with a 1.333s gap. Speaking to the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at the Winston-Salem arena, Elliott made sure to share his appreciation. He said (via Motorsport):

"We don't race in stadiums like this. It's just really cool. I appreciate you all making that moment special for me and my team. This is awesome. I know it's not a points race, but it is nice to win, for sure."

Chase Elliott was followed by Ryan Blaney in second, Denny Hamlin in third, 2024 Cup Series Champion Joey Logano in third, and then Bubba Wallace closing out the Top-five finishers.

