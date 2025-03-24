Jeff Gordon makes feelings crystal clear after Kyle Larson seized upon Alex Bowman’s Miami mistake: “You just can never count him out”

Hendrick Motorsports Vice President Jeff Gordon appeared in a post-race interview at the Homestead-Miami track on Sunday. Gordon shared his thoughts on Kyle Larson's victory over his teammate Alex Bowman. The sixth race of the Cup Series, the Straight Talk Wireless 400, took place on March 23, 2025.

Kyle Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 and won his first Cup Series championship title in the very same season. Since then Larson has put forth many exceptional on-track performances, including the recent 2025 Homestead-Miami weekend. The HMS driver competed in all three races, securing two wins and a top-five finish.

During the final stage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400, the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's teammate Alex Bowman made a mistake and scraped the wall. Larson took advantage of this opportunity and claimed the win. The HMS driver achieved his 30th career victory and secured a spot in the 2025 playoffs.

Reflecting on Kyle Larson’s maneuverability skills, former team ace Jeff Gordon stated:

"I thought pretty much at that point I didn't think anybody was going to catch him. Maybe the 19. The 19 was looking good and stalking the 23. Then you just can't ever count out Kyle Larson and especially at this place. You could see some of the other guys struggling a little bit. His car just doesn't fall off when he puts it on the fence the way he does.." (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

Gordon shed some light on Bowman's position in the race and explained:

"Yeah, he was coming. I know they were talking to Alex about changing his line, and he did. I think he did everything he needed to do. Unfortunately, I think he had a little bit of damage when he got in the wall a little bit earlier, so he was just struggling trying to keep it off the wall and threw him forward. Of course, he got into it. That's when Kyle got the lead.."

Jeff Gordon's driver, Kyle Larson, won the race, followed by Alex Bowman in the runner-up position, William Byron finishing 12th, and Chase Elliott in 18th.

"He knew who I was": Kyle Larson reminisced about his first meeting with NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon

Nearly ten years ago, Kyle Larson reflected on his first encounter with four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon. Hendrick Motorsports Vice President Gordon was a significant figure in NASCAR before his retirement in 2015.

Recalling this meeting with the influential NASCAR figure, Larson said:

"I probably met Jeff for the first time when I was too young to hold my head up -- my mom probably has a picture somewhere. I think the first time I actually met him when he knew who I was, it was at the end of 2011. I had a breakout season in USAC, and I had just signed with Spire (a sports and entertainment management company), and I was going around to meet a lot of teams," (via Autoweek).

Jeff Gordon's driver has 30 wins in the Cup Series, 15 in the Xfinity Series, and four in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He has also secured 30 pole positions across all three series.

