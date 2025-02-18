Jeff Gordon makes his passion known about the “magical things” emerging from Hendrick Motorsports talented collaboration

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon recently shared his thoughts on the remarkable results that can emerge when two powerful forces work in harmony. Gordon's comments came in the wake of Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron’s victory in the Daytona 500, marking his second consecutive win in the prestigious event on Sunday.

Gordon secured 93 Cup Series victories over his 25-year career, all with the iconic #24 for Hendrick Motorsports. His breakthrough win came at the 1994 Coca-Cola 600, kickstarting his dominance. A four-time Cup champion, Gordon's career was highlighted by a record-setting 13-win season in 1998.

Meanwhile, Byron's win in the Great American Race was marked in the history books as the former Xfinity Series champion broke Gordon's record of being the youngest driver to win more than one Daytona 500, and it was only fitting that he did so in the iconic #24 Chevrolet.

In an interview with Bob Pockrass, Jeff Gordon shared his candid thoughts on William Byron's feat, saying (via FOX Sports):

"We talk all the time about how quickly he's risen through the ranks and won races and championships and continues to do it at the elite level in Cup."

The four-time Cup Series champion further appreciated the skill and efforts of HMS' #24 team's crew chief Rudy Fugle and said:

"Rudy is just such an amazing crew chief and when you get that combination of great talent like William's talent, like Rudy's, and then put the team together with it, the resources that we have, magical things happen. You couldn't ask for it to happen to better people."

Byron hit a stroke of luck in the final lap of the Daytona 500 when race leaders Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric crashed. The #24 driver swiftly moved through the commotion and crossed the start-finish line in P1 before driving down victory lane.

Meanwhile, after retiring in 2015, Jeff Gordon took on a leadership role at Hendrick Motorsports. As vice chairman, he helps guide the organization, continuing to contribute to its ongoing success in NASCAR.

Jeff Gordon draws attention with no-nonsense take on Joey Logano’s Daytona 500 run

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano's strong performance at Daytona ended abruptly after he was caught in a multi-car wreck. After a setback on lap 71, Logano worked his way back to the front, battling Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for P4. With 15 laps remaining, Logano lost control of his #22 Ford, triggering a crash involving him, Stenhouse Jr., and Kyle Busch, ending the race for all three drivers.

Following the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared a snippet from his conversation with William Byron where Jeff Gordon criticized Logano for his Daytona 500 misfortune.

"When I asked William Byron if anyone made dumb moves or if it was just superspeedway racing, Jeff Gordon said: "Joey did".... @NASCARONFOX" Pockrass wrote on X.

An earlier engine issue in a stage two restart for Logano also caused a pile-up, ending the race for Trackhouse's Ross Chastain and NASCAR debutant Helio Castroneves.

