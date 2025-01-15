Jeff Gordon’s ex-crew chief reacts as NASCAR’s broadcaster reveals booth lineup

Jeff Gordon's former crew chief gave a positive reaction as The CW Network announced their team for the broadcast of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series. The lineup includes Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray, and Parker Kligerman in the booth, along with others who will join them.

Adam Alexander is a voice that is not unheard of by fans. He led FOX Sports' coverage of the Xfinity Series before joining The CW Network and co-hosted the NASCAR Race Hub. He has been prominent in the broadcasting side of the sport.

Meanwhile, Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman are former NASCAR drivers with notable achievements. McMurray has previously won the Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400, and Kligerman had a career spanning the Truck, Xfinity, and the Cup Series.

The latter shared a post on X, showcasing his excitement to work alongside Adam Alexander and Jamie McMurray.

"Surprise! We going to da BOOTH in 2025! I am so excited to join Adam & Jamie. Two people I have immense respect for. I know I will learn a ton from both of them and I'll do my best to bring a unique pov & inform. I love this series. It's classic stock car racing being put on a massive stage. It's going to be an awesome year," he wrote.

Reacting to his post, Ray Evernham, who famously worked with Jeff Gordon during the initial years of his Cup Series career, wrote:

"Great team, great choice."

When it comes down to notable personalities in NASCAR, Ray Evernham is one of the most respected people in the sport. As mentioned, he worked with Jeff Gordon between 1992 and 1999. However, before this, he was a racer himself, but a crash at Flemington Speedway impaired his depth perception, which made it hard to race. He is currently a consultant for Hendrick Motorsports.

"We just wanted to win": Ray Evernham on his dominant run with Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon in conversation with Ray Evernham - Source: Imagn

Jeff Gordon emerged as one of the strongest drivers on the grid in the 1990s, sharing battles with the best in the sport at the time, Dale Earnhardt.

Gordon, however, had an advantage as he raced with Evernham backing him. The duo was quite remarkable out on the track. Together, they managed to win three Cup Series championships in 1995, '97, and '98, along with 47 race wins.

This period of dominance was so strong for the duo that Ray Evernham once recalled wanting to win every single season. He mentioned that Jeff Gordon and himself had the craving to win all the races.

"We just wanted to win every week. Jeff and I had talked about it. In ’95 we fell off at the end of the championship and barely won. In ’97 we d*mn near lost it."

Evernham left Hendrick Motorsports mid-season in 1999 to start his own team. Regardless, he is claimed to be one of the best crew chiefs in the history of NASCAR.

