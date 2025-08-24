Jeff Gordon sends a strong message after Alex Bowman’s ‘fight’ for a 2025 NASCAR playoff spot

Hendrick Motorsports' vice chairman is excited for the playoffs as the last team member, Alex Bowman, joins the NASCAR Cup Series postseason following the regular season finale on Saturday. Bowman managed to claim his spot in the playoffs despite an early crash that left him with a 36th-place finish, in part due to Ryan Blaney's dramatic victory.Bowman exited early from the Coke Zero Sugar 400 after a multi-car crash on the first lap. However, Blaney won in a four-wide finish with Daniel Suárez, Justin Haley, and Cole Custer and made sure that no new winners would displace him from the 16-driver playoff field.In a post on X, the former HMS driver shared pictures of and with Alex Bowman's No. 48 team at Daytona International Speedway and wrote:&quot;Love the way this team fights. Excited to see what they can do in the playoffs.&quot;Alex Bowman has had six top-five and 14 top-10 finishes so far, including a sixth-place result in the Daytona 500. His best performance was a second-place finish at Richmond Raceway last weekend, where he led 41 laps and earned 41 points.Alex Bowman glad to be in the playoffs after tough final regular-season raceThe 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season saw 14 different winners, and Alex Bowman and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick secured the final two playoff spots. RFK Racing's Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece were left out of the postseason.&quot;It's not a good time to be me. But yeah, I mean, more so, I just don't want to let my team down. They've worked really hard, they've done a lot of really good things, and you know, the situation that we'e in coming here, like, it’s tough. And we crash, and something that’s outside of our control, and then you just have to sit and watch. It's not fun for any of these guys. So, they all work really hard, and they deserve to be in it, and I'm glad that we're in it,&quot; Alex Bowman told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.If a new winner had won the race, Reddick, who had managed to finish the race, would have taken the last playoff spot. Reddick was also in an accident with Todd Gilliland on lap 18, and his No. 45 Toyota ended up hitting the inside of the SAFER barrier. However, he finished the race in 21st place after his team performed repairs in the pit stall.However, Bowman was not that lucky when Bubba Wallace's car was nudged by Kyle Larson, causing a chain reaction. The 32-year-old was caught in the 12-car crash on Lap 27, including Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, and could not finish.