Jeff Gordon shares inside look from annual luncheon as Hendrick Motorsports kicks off 2025 NASCAR season

Jeff Gordon took to his official social media account to share an update on Hendrick Motorsports' 2025 NASCAR season preparation. The vice chairman of the racing organization shared a series of photos taken during the lunch ahead of the inaugural season race at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday.

Gordon collaborated with Hendrick Motorsports and shared five photos on Instagram, where HMS drivers, officials, and crew gathered together to have the customary lunch ahead of the season.

All four of the team's drivers, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Alex Bowman, were in the photos, along with team owner Rick Hendrick and Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon himself. Sharing the photos, the VC of HMS wrote in the caption:

"The annual kickoff lunch was a success. Time to thrive in '25."

Trending

Here's the Instagram post from Hendrick Motorsports and Jeff Gordon:

Hendrick Motorsports will continue to field four drivers in the 2025 Cup Series season — the #5 entry for Larson, the #9 entry for Elliott, the #24 entry for Byron, and the #48 entry for Bowman. HMS will continue its partnership with Chevrolet in 2025.

HMS is currently the most successful NASCAR Cup Series team. However, the team hasn't won a championship since 2021, when Larson clinched his first and only title. Even though there were all four drivers in the playoffs, only one (Byron) driver made it to the Championship 4.

Despite this, he failed to clinch the title, as Joey Logano of Team Penske came out as the winner. The #22 driver won the season-ending race at Phoenix Raceway, ahead of his teammate, Ryan Blaney. In doing so, he claimed his third Cup Series title, the second in three years, and kept Team Penske's reign in the series intact for three back-to-back years.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron called for a change to NASCAR playoffs

Hendrick Motorsports star driver William Byron recently touched upon the NASCAR playoffs and stated that the governing body should think about a change and moving the final race away from Phoenix.

William Byron (24) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

“I think it deserves a look for sure and probably a change down the road,” Byron said (via AP News). “I just don’t know what that change is. I feel like we’ve just gotten into such a routine of going to the same racetrack for the final race, and having similar tracks that lead up to it has gotten a little bit predictable."

"But you could say probably the same thing in other sports, with the (Kansas City) Chiefs hosting the AFC championship every year. It’s just kind of the nature of sports, probably; it gets a little bit repetitive. But it’d be nice to see the final race to move around," said the #24 HMS driver who lost the final race in Phoenix.

Contrary to Byron, reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano believes that a change in the final venue of the Championship 4 race is uncalled for. After two decades of final race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR moved the final race's venue to Phoenix in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback