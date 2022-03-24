"It's all the way through the field" - Jeff Gordon comments on Chevrolet's success in NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR kicked off the 2022 season with the launch of a brand new car dubbed the Next Gen car, a 7th generation car.

The Next Gen cars were manufactured by top car brand manufacturers. Models include Chevrolet's Camaro ZL1, Ford's Mustang, and Toyota's Camry TRD.

The introduction of the Next Gen car was aimed at leveling the playing field and allowing drivers' skills to determine the winner. Despite the efforts, drivers still feel some of the cars are performing better than others.

Looking at the performances of the three cars in the past five races, the Chevrolet Camaro has been dominating. Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman at Hendrick Motorsports, is among those who have verified the success of the Chevrolet cars.



Speaking about the car's success, Gordon stated:

“I think Chevrolet has really doubled down their commitment in NASCAR and how they can support all the race teams.”

He added:

“But it’s not just the big three that we talk about with the Childress, Hendrick and Trackhouse. It’s all the way through the field. The more you can keep that communication and data and data types of information streaming to all of the teams whether it be the wind tunnel, CFD, or simulation-the better all your teams are going to be contribute.”

Hendrick Motorsports is among the teams using the Chevrolet car and has already secured three wins.

Reflecting on the recent race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chevrolet cars were leading in the top three in stage one. The No. 24 driver's Chevrolet managed to overpower the others and collect the win.

NASCAR chose Hendricks Motorsports to participate in Garage 56 program

With the recent news of NASCAR heading to 24 Le Mans in France for Garage 56, they have chosen to go with the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. NASCAR has given Hendrick Motorsports the mandate to modify the car ahead of the exhibition.





Their invitation came after the launch of the Next Gen car, which was set to debut in 2021 but ended up debuting in 2022.

They will land in Austin, Texas this week for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. We will be hoping to see more power from the three manufacturers.

