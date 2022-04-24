"They're letting me fulfill my dreams" - Jeffrey Earnhardt thanks Richard Childress Racing for letting him race his grandfather Dale Earnhardt's #3 in Xfinity Series

Earnhardt is a household name that has been dominating the world of stock racing since 1970s. Dale Earnhardt Sr. instilled a special seed in his family that they have been passing on to each generation.

Recently Jeffrey Earnhardt, Dale’s grandson, was handed the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 by Richard Childress Racing. The No. 3 Chevrolet was the same car number Dale raced for in Richard Childress Racing.

NASCAR Xfinity posted a video of Jeffrey Earnhardt on Twitter stating that:

“Someone pinch me because I’m ready to wake up … but I guess I’ll wait til after we’re parked in Victory Lane before I decide to wake up.”

While expressing his happiness for the honor in a media interview, Jeffrey thanked his team and sponsors, saying:

“They're letting me fulfill my dreams. Someone pinch me because I’m ready to wake up … but I guess I’ll wait till after we’re parked in Victory Lane before I decide to wake up”

Earnhardt Sr. is one of the greatest stock car drivers in NASCAR history, whose legacy is still alive today. His father was also a great racer and coached him in that direction, which he was passionate about.

His journey began in 1975 at World 600, but he secured his first win in 1979. His dominance always gave Lee Petty tough times on the tracks.

In his 26-year career, Dale Earnhardt Sr. managed to collect four Winston 500, grabbing his first in 1990, 1994 and taking back-to-back in 1999 and 2000. He also carried the 1998 Daytona 500.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. is among the drivers who made NASCAR history

Being a racing icon, Earnhardt Sr. clinched a win in four consecutive seasons. He is among the three drivers who have won the championship seven times, along with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.

Despite being tied with Johnson and Petty, he stands uniquely as the only driver to record seven championships in a single points system. On top of that, he is the only driver to finish in position one or two in the driver standings ten times.

Despite a successful career on the tracks, his career was cut short on February 18th, 2001 at the Daytona 500. Dale was involved in a last-lap crash that fractured his basilar skull that led to his death. In 2010, he was inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame's inaugural class.

Since his death, his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. has continued his father’s legacy and has done so much when it comes to racing both on and off track. His grandson Jeffrey Earnhardt is also doing a great job on the same line.

In a video posted by Bob Pockrass on Twitter, Jeffrey Earnhardt stated that his grandpa is his hero.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of Dale Earnhardt, had not had an experience before today like the one he had at Talladega where he drove the No. 3 Xfinity car and put it on the pole: “I could feel my heart beating in my ears. … My grandpa is my hero.” Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of Dale Earnhardt, had not had an experience before today like the one he had at Talladega where he drove the No. 3 Xfinity car and put it on the pole: “I could feel my heart beating in my ears. … My grandpa is my hero.” https://t.co/DcX6h5ZJ5C

