Jeffrey Earnhardt thrilled with his NASCAR team’s boss Xfinity debut at Rockingham  

Jeffrey Earnhardt, who competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing, has reacted to his team owner's debut at Rockingham Speedway this month.

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) recently announced that Hunt will make his first ever start in the Xfinity Series on April 19. Hunt has previously raced in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, with his last start being in 2018, in SHR's No. 18 Chevy.

"New rookie on the block 🚨 [Sam Hunt] will make his long awaited return to racing and NXS debut in the No. 24 at Rockingham Speedway," the team wrote on Instagram.

Earnhardt, who will also return to the series this season with SHR, said:

"Let’s gooooo!!! Boss man behind the wheel."

Source: Screenshot via @team_shr26 on Instagram

Sam Hunt, 31, founded SHR as DRIVE Technology with Shayne Lockhart in 2013 and competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. The Mooresville, North Carolina team later debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 2019 championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Meanwhile, former NASCAR Cup driver Kasey Kahne, who retired from the sport in 2018, will also return to the Xfinity Series at Rockingham. The 44-year-old will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

"I can’t wait to get back" - Jeffrey Earnhardt to make multiple starts with SHR for 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the No. 26 Toyota this season with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) after making six starts with the team last year. The grandson of racing legend Dale Earnhardt and the nephew of JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race in multiple races with sponsorship from long-time partner ForeverLawn.

Jeffrey's first race will be at the 2.66-mile tri-oval Talladega Superspeedway on April 26th.

"A month away from hitting the banks [Talladega] in our [ForeverLawn] #blackandgreengrassmachine for [Sam Hunt Racing]. Feels like it’s been forever since I been in the car and I can’t wait to get back to hauling grass," Jeffrey Earnhardt wrote on Instgram.

Jeffrey debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2019, and has since collected six top-10 finishes. His best finish was second place at Talladega Superspeedway in Richard Childress Racing's No. 3 Chevy. The 35-year-old has competed in two full-time seasons in the series over 12 years. His first season ended with 18th rank in the points standings in 2014 with JD Motorsports, and he was ranked 26th overall during his second full-time season in 202.

Jeffrey has also made 76 NASCAR Cup starts and an 11th place finish at Daytona International Speedway in 2018.

