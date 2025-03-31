Jenna Petty declares unwavering support for fiance Harrison Burton through 'good, bad, or ugly'

Jenna Petty, fiancée of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton, recently took to social media and shared her unconditional support for her soon-to-be husband. Jenna (not related to Richard Petty) shared images from the grid at the Martinsville Speedway and called herself Burton's biggest fan in the caption.

Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty have shared a loving relationship that began during their teenage years. Their story started in 2017 when they were just 15 and 16 years old, respectively. They first met during a double date. While they were not originally paired with each other, they fell in love during that chance meeting.

After seven years of dating, Burton proposed to Jenna on March 27, 2024, at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing their joy with friends and followers. Jenna has always supported Burton in his racing career and is a constant presence at the racetracks during race weekends.

Jenna shared her unconditional support for Burton in her recent Instagram post. She wrote:

"Good, bad, or ugly - I’m always your biggest fan🫶🏁"

Throughout their relationship, Harrison and Jenna have celebrated several milestones. On their seventh anniversary, Jenna expressed her love on Instagram as she shared pictures of past moments they had spent together. Part of her seventh-anniversary Instagram caption read:

"To me, and for me, you are perfect - whether or not anyone else agrees. I could never want or need you to be more. You are my best friend, rock, confidant, unconditional love, and now, fiancé. Our love never gets old. from 15 to 22, to forever, it’s you and me - always has been and always will be. Happy anniversary, lover boy."

Burton replied to this post with a sweet comment saying that she is the best decision he has made in his life.

Jenna Petty celebrates the year she will get married to Harrison Burton

Jenna recently celebrated her 23rd birthday with close friends and her soon-to-be husband, Harrison Burton. The intimate dinner took place at Ever Andalo, and among the attendees were NASCAR Cup Series drivers Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith, accompanied by their wives, Marissa Gilliland and McCall Smith.

Jenna shared moments from the celebration on social media, including a video of her cutting a birthday cake while wearing a stylish white floral top. In her Instagram post, she expressed excitement about her upcoming marriage, saying:

"Twenty-three!!! the year I become Mrs. B🫢"

Jenna has been actively posting on social media about her upcoming marriage with Harrison Buton in October 2025 and how she has been planning for the special day. Burton, who had been competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons (between 2022 and 2024) for Wood Brothers Racing, has now switched to the Xfinity Series and drives for AM Racing.

