Jenna Petty drops 3-word reaction for to-be-husband Harrison Burton and pet Remi's snuggly moment 

Jenna Petty has shared an heartwarming image of Harrison Burton cozying up with their pet dog Remi. Engaged to the Xfinity driver, Petty often travels with Burton to his races and shows her support on social media.

In the Instagram story uploaded by Jenna Burton, she is driving their car while giving affectionate scratches to their Golden Retreiver, who looks to be melting on his lap. Capturing the sweet moment from the passenger seat, she wrote :

"Can't get enough"

Harrison Burton with his pet Remi. Source : @Instagram/jennapetty_

Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty have been dating for eight years and got engaged last year on March 24. The latter is a semi-professional dancer and instructor at Dance Productions, The Remix. She graduated with a Business degree from High Point University in 2024.

Harrison Burton reflects on transition to Xfinity Series

AM Racing's Harrison Burton opened up on his struggles adjusting to competition in the Cup Series, revealing phases of self-doubt. Eventually finding his footing with good results, Burton looks to carry the confidence gained into his current Xfinity season.

Harrison Burton made his debut in the Cup Series in 2022 with The Wood Brothers Racing. He went on to compete for three years and secured his first ever playoff berth in 2024, after a win at Daytona. The triumph marked a historic 100th win for WBR.

Despite the success, Josh Berry was named to take over the wheel of Burton's No.21 Ford for WBR in their 2025 season. This led to Burton becoming a free agent, with AM Racing in the Xfinity Series, grabbing the opportunity to sign him for their No.25 Ford.

Talking to NASCAR on the transition, Burton said,

It’s hard because drivers are egomaniacs. You want to be the fastest guy, walk in with your chest poked out. When that doesn’t happen immediately, it’s easy to let doubts creep into your head. For me, as time progressed, I got better about that and got more confident. It took some time for me to get there and feel like I belonged. Winning helped with that feeling, and I think it will carry into this season with AM Racing.”

"My expectations are we’re going to perform well, win races and make the playoffs. That’s my goal and the mindset we all have to have. It is a very deep driver class, there are a lot of great teams with a lot of cars. It’s going to be a challenge, but that’s what it’s supposed to be; it’s supposed to be hard. That’s what makes racing special to me," he added.

Harrison Burton previously raced in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs racing, during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In his tenure with the team, Burton experienced a noteworthy ride, securing four wins, 25 top-five finishes and 44 top-ten finishes. He currently ranks 11th in the standings with 145 points and three top ten finishes after six starts.

