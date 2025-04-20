Jenna Petty drops heartfelt words for Harrison Burton after Rockingham podium

Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty shared her support for the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver following his third-place finish at Rockingham Speedway. Burton started the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 all the way back in 29th place this Saturday, April 19. Driving AM Racing's No. 25 Ford, he made his way through the chaotic race, which had 15 caution flags, 16 lead changes, and two big crashes near the end.
Burton's long-time partner Jenna shared a picture of the couple at the 0.94-mile track in North Carolina and shared her reaction to his performance, writing:
"I stay proud of you."
The Xfinity Series returned to Rockingham after over two decades since its last race in 2004. Originally, Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love crossed the finish line first but was disqualified after his No. 2 Chevy failed the post-race inspection. JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith later took first place with Parker Retzlaff in second and Burton in third position.
"3rd today after all the chaos, good day for us but lots of work to do yet! Proud of @AMRacingNASCAR for buckling down and continuing to grind! On to the next," Harrison Burton wrote on X.
The 250-lap long-awaited race at Rockingham also saw former Cup driver Kasey Kahne's return to NASCAR after 2018. The 45-year-old was collected in a crash on Lap 52, where Katherine Legge spun out and ended her day early.
Burton is ranked 12th in driver points before the Xfinity series moves to Talladega next week for its 11th race of the 2025 season. Overall, Burton has collected four wins in over 160 starts in the series. He won his first Xfinity race in 2020 and became the first driver born in the 21st century to ever win in the series.
"I'm always your biggest fan" - Jenna Petty on being through 'good, bad' with Harrison Burton
Harrison Burton has had four top-10 finishes this season but before his first podium finish this Saturday, his best finish was sixth at Daytona. Jenna is a professional dancer and currently works at Dance Productions- The Remix group. The 22-year-old graduated from High Point University last year and is active on social media. In a previous post on Instagram, she also shared pictures with Burton at Martinsville Speedway following his 24th-place finish at the track.
"Good, bad, or ugly - I'm always your biggest fan," Jenna wtote.
Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty are set to tie the knot this October at Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The couple got engaged at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park on March 27 and have been together for over seven years.