Jenna Petty drops heartfelt words for Harrison Burton after Rockingham podium

Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty shared her support for the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver following his third-place finish at Rockingham Speedway. Burton started the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 all the way back in 29th place this Saturday, April 19. Driving AM Racing's No. 25 Ford, he made his way through the chaotic race, which had 15 caution flags, 16 lead changes, and two big crashes near the end.

Ad

Burton's long-time partner Jenna shared a picture of the couple at the 0.94-mile track in North Carolina and shared her reaction to his performance, writing:

"I stay proud of you."

Jenna Petty's story on April 20. Source: @jennapetty_on Instagram

The Xfinity Series returned to Rockingham after over two decades since its last race in 2004. Originally, Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love crossed the finish line first but was disqualified after his No. 2 Chevy failed the post-race inspection. JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith later took first place with Parker Retzlaff in second and Burton in third position.

Ad

Trending

"3rd today after all the chaos, good day for us but lots of work to do yet! Proud of @AMRacingNASCAR for buckling down and continuing to grind! On to the next," Harrison Burton wrote on X.

The 250-lap long-awaited race at Rockingham also saw former Cup driver Kasey Kahne's return to NASCAR after 2018. The 45-year-old was collected in a crash on Lap 52, where Katherine Legge spun out and ended her day early.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Burton is ranked 12th in driver points before the Xfinity series moves to Talladega next week for its 11th race of the 2025 season. Overall, Burton has collected four wins in over 160 starts in the series. He won his first Xfinity race in 2020 and became the first driver born in the 21st century to ever win in the series.

"I'm always your biggest fan" - Jenna Petty on being through 'good, bad' with Harrison Burton

Harrison Burton has had four top-10 finishes this season but before his first podium finish this Saturday, his best finish was sixth at Daytona. Jenna is a professional dancer and currently works at Dance Productions- The Remix group. The 22-year-old graduated from High Point University last year and is active on social media. In a previous post on Instagram, she also shared pictures with Burton at Martinsville Speedway following his 24th-place finish at the track.

Ad

"Good, bad, or ugly - I'm always your biggest fan," Jenna wtote.

Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty are set to tie the knot this October at Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The couple got engaged at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park on March 27 and have been together for over seven years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More