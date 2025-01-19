Jenna Petty's incredible red dress steals the show as she shares snaps from friend’s wedding with “party animal” Harrison Burton

Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, shared on social media moments from a friend's wedding, including her red dress. The event also got Burton dancing, which caught Petty's attention as she labeled him a 'party animal.'

Burton is a 24-year-old NASCAR driver bound for the Xfinity Series. Following his engagement with Petty in March 2024, the couple plans to tie the knot in October this year.

Petty took to Instagram to share that Burton was having a great time ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season.

"Party animal," Petty wrote on an IG story.

The Instagram story was reshared from Petty's post from the wedding captioned:

"Forever ever?! Forever ever?! Love celebrating love with my forever. Congratulations to the Boone’s!!"

Petty donned a red sleeveless dress she got from LoveShackFancy. Meanwhile, Burton wore a striped red shirt coupled with a navy blue suit and brown leather shoes. They attended the wedding at Wrightsville Manor in North Carolina.

While the couple's wedding is still months away, Burton is preparing to debut with his new team next month. He will drive the flagship Ford Mustang for AM Racing previously piloted by Indy NXT-bound driver Hailie Deegan.

Burton and Petty will get married sometime in the beginning of October, which might coincide with the Charlotte Roval race in their hometown in North Carolina. She revealed Todd Gilliland would serve as her soon-to-be husband's best man.

Harrison Burton admitted to feeling more nervous proposing to Jenna Petty than driving at Daytona

While Harrison Burton's Daytona win last year was one for the books, he shared he felt more nervous proposing to Jenna Petty. The driver said he kept his composure at Daytona but was tense when he got down on one knee.

In an interview with The Athletic, Burton stated:

"Way more nervous for that than Daytona. At Daytona, I had a plan and I executed the plan. When I proposed to Jenna, I didn’t really speak very well. My hands were shaking."

Harrison Burton proposed to Jenna Petty in Central Park, New York in March last year. The couple has been dating for over seven years starting in 2017 when they were still teenagers.

The Daytona win in question is the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The victory punched Burton's ticket to the playoffs for the first time in his Cup career.

Moreover, Wood Brothers Racing earned its 100th win in NASCAR.

However, the driver and the team parted ways after the 2024 season, with Josh Berry set to replace Burton in the No. 21 Ford Mustang. Burton signed with AM Racing to race in the Xfinity Series in the upcoming season.

For the young driver, the new start is an opportunity to impart his insights from the Cup level to the guys at AM Racing. He will return to NASCAR racing in the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15.

