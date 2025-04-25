Jenna Petty shares fiancé Harrison Burton checking out Talladega’s famous inclined circuit

Harrison Burton’s fiancée, Jenna Petty, shared a story on her Instagram account where she captured Burton checking out the famous 33-degree steep at Talladega Superspeedway. She shared the story before the Xfinity Race on April 26.

Ad

Talladega Superspeedway is known for its steeply banked surface featuring a banking of 33 degrees in turns. This feature makes the track one of the fastest and steepest tracks in the NASCAR calendar. This allows drivers to maintain extremely high speeds through the corners, contributing to intense sessions of pack racing.

Jenna Petty is a semi-professional dancer and dance instructor, having been involved in the team at her university, High Point University. She graduated in Business Administration in 2024. She is also involved with the NASCAR community through her involvement with Motor Racing Outreach.

Ad

Trending

Jenna and Harrison Burton have been together since their teenage years, having reportedly started dating in 2017. The two got engaged in March 2024 and are scheduled to get married in October 2025.

On Instagram, Harrison Burton’s fiancé shared a picture of him checking out the steep incline that Talladega is so known for. She captioned the story:

“weeeeeee”

Screenshot via Instagram - @jennapetty_

Harrison Burton made a return to the Xfinity Series for this season after spending two years in the Cup Series, and has posted a series of strong results. He is currently ranked in 12th in the standings with 243 points. Burton has secured one stage win and four top-ten finishes in the first 10 races of the season. His best finish was a third-place finish at Rockingham Speedway, which was also AM Racing’s best Xfinity Series result.

Ad

Jenna Petty dropped heartfelt words for Harrison Burton after Rockingham podium

Jenna Petty expressed heartfelt support following Burton’s impressive third-place finish at the Rockingham Speedway race on April 19, 2025. Starting from 29th position in a chaotic race marked by 15 caution flags and multiple crashes, Burton drove AM Racing’s No. 25 Ford to a podium finish, showcasing resilience and skill.

Jenna shared a touching photo of the couple at the track with the simple but powerful message:

Ad

“I stay proud of you.”

Jenna Petty's story on April 20. Source: @jennapetty_on Instagram

The Rockingham race was notable as the Xfinity Series returned to the track after more than two decades, with Burton’s podium finish coming after Jesse Love was disqualified post-race. Burton acknowledged the team’s hard work and determination on social media, emphasizing that while the result was positive, there was still progress to be made.

This marked Burton’s first podium of the 2025 season, adding to his four career wins and solidifying his position as 12th in the driver standings heading into the next race at Talladega.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.