Jenna Petty spills the beans on her “love language” as she enjoys breakfast date with Harrison Burton 

Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, made an admission about her "love language" over a breakfast date. She took to Instagram to share that her love language was grabbing food with Burton.

Burton is a 24-year-old NASCAR driver heading to the Xfinity Series in the upcoming season. The couple plans to get married mid-season in October amid the driver's first year with his new team, AM Racing.

Before the season begins, Harrison Burton is making the most out of the off-season with his fiancée, and their latest outing was a trip to Drift Coffee & Kitchen.

"My love language," Petty wrote.

Jenna Petty's Instagram story - Source: @jennapetty_ on IG

Drift Coffee & Kitchen is a North Carolina-based coffee shop that also serves food.

In an earlier Instagram story, Jenna Petty shared a glimpse of their road trip with their golden retriever, Remi. The dog could be seen taking a nap in Harrison Burton's lap, which Petty found cute. She wrote:

"Sweetest roadtrip cuddles."

Jenna Petty's Instagram story - Source: @jennapetty_ on IG

Upon the return of NASCAR, Harrison Burton will drive in the Xfinity Series for AM Racing. The young driver is taking over the flagship Ford Mustang.

While some fans express concern about Burton's move from the Cup to the Xfinity Series, the Huntersville native believes he can provide AM Racing insight from his time in the premier series driving the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.

The driver will debut with the team at the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15.

Harrison Burton dropped two-word reaction to fiancée Jenna's season-ending message

During the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway, Jenna Petty shared a heartfelt message for Harrison Burton. Petty expressed how proud she was of her fiancé as the driver's contract with Wood Brothers Racing ended.

In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"Today, one chapter ends and another begins. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Harrison is the best person I’ve ever known. He loves this team like his own family, and he fights for this team like his life depends on it. To be able to win here, was a dream come true. I couldn’t be more proud of the man and competitor he has become. through the best days, worst days, and everything in between, I’ll be [your] number one fan."

In response, Harrison Burton said:

"Love you ❤️."

Harrison Burton's comment on Jenna Petty's Instagram post - Source: @harrisonburton12 via @jennapetty_ on IG

In addition, Wood Brother Racing thanked Burton for driving the No. 21.

"Closing this chapter, we really want to thank @HBurtonRacing for everything and wish him nothing but success next season. The latter half of this season has been a ride! I don’t have a thank-you graphic because we don’t have a social graphic department, but THANK YOU HARRY," the team wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Burton concluded the 2024 season with a Round of 16 playoff run following a regular season win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. The victory sealed Wood Brothers Racing's 100th race win in the Cup Series.

