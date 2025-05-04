Jenna Petty steps closer to ‘forever’ with fiancé Harrison Burton 

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, shared a wholesome Instagram story counting down the days to her wedding. The pair is set to tie the knot in October at Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

Burton and Petty have been together since 2017. After seven years of dating, the former Woods Brothers Racing driver popped the question in March 2024 at Central Park, New York. Marking their first engagement anniversary, Petty recently took to social media to share highlights from the occasion.

On Saturday, May 3, Petty uploaded an Instagram story with a blurry image of the couple walking down a pier. Her caption read:

"150 days 'til forever but like who's even counting."

Harrison Burton's fiancee uploads Instagram story about their upcoming wedding. Source:@Instagram/jennapetty_

Aside from her name, Petty bears no relation to NASCAR legend Richard Petty. She's a semi-professional dancer and part-time dance instructor at Dance Productions-The Remix. She was also a part of the dance team at her alma mater, High Point University, where she graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

When Jenna Petty celebrated Harrison Burton's Cup Series Career

In 2025, Harrison Burton returned to the Xfinity Series after three years in the Cup Series with WBR. In his last season, the 24-year-old made history by clinching his team's 100th win at Daytona. However, he ultimately had to step aside, with former JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry taking over his No. 21 Ford Mustang.

Reflecting upon the same, Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty shared an Instagram post celebrating his stint with WBR.

"Today, one chapter ends and another begins. i’ve said it once and i’ll say it again, harrison is the best person i’ve ever known. he loves this team like his own family, and he fights for this team like his life depends on it. to be able to win here, was a dream come true. i couldn’t be more proud of the man and competitor he has become. through the best days, worst days, and everything in between, i’ll be your number one fan. from this chapter to the next. forever and always."

Harrison Burton began his 2025 Xfinity Series season with back-to-back top-ten finishes at Daytona and Atlanta. Driving the No. 25 Ford for AM Racing, Burton logged his best result so far at the Series' return to Rockingham Speedway, where he placed third. The result came after Jesse Love's post-race disqualification that stripped him of his win, promoting Burton into the podium position.

His stretch of good form continues with another consecutive set of top-ten finishes at Talladega Superspeedway and Texas Motor Speedway. That said, Burton currently ranks 10th in the Driver's standings with 307 points and six top-ten finishes after 12 starts.

