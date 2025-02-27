Jenna Petty unveils 'dream save the date' invite ahead of wedding with AM Racing star Harrison Burton

Jenna Petty took to her official social media account to unveil the invite for her wedding later this year. Petty and NASCAR driver Harrison Burton are set to get married in October this year, and in a recent Instagram story, Petty unveiled the invitation to their wedding.

Ad

The card mentioned Petty and Burton's wedding date—which is the first of October this year—and the venue—Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina. The invitation card had a newspaper theme to it with 'The Wedding Times' written on top, followed by 'Save The Date' written above a picture of Petty and Burton embracing each other.

Here's the story shared by Jenna Petty on Instagram, unveiling the invitation card:

Credit: Jenna Petty on Instagram.

Jenna Petty has been in a relationship with the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton. The duo started dating back in 2017 and dated for seven years before announcing their engagement last year. The duo got engaged on March 27, 2024.

Ad

Trending

Now, around one and a half years later, Petty and Burton will get married later this year. Notably, Burton is the son of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton. However, Petty is not related to the former NASCAR driver Richard Petty.

Jenna Petty was born on March 29, 2022, and as of February 2025, she is 22 years old. Her parents are Shohn Petty and Jennifer Petty, and she has a brother named Tuck Petty.

Miss Petty has her hometown in Concord, North Carolina, and is a semi-professional dancer and a part-time dance instructor. After passing out from Cannon High School in 2020, Petty graduated with a degree in Business Administration from High Point University last year.

Ad

When Jenna Petty revealed when she first talked to Harrison Burton

In December last year, Jenna Petty opened up about the time when she first talked to her would-be husband Harrison Burton. While hosting a Q&A session on Instagram, Petty shared:

"We grew up going to the same school but never knew each other. We first talked on a double date that we didn't go on for each other (lol), but ended up falling for one another & have been inseparable ever since I was 15 and he was 16."

Ad

Burton is currently driving the #25 Ford Mustang entry for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series under full-time obligation. He replaced Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan this season.

Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 DEX Imaging Ford, celebrates with his father, NASCAR commentator and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Burton, mother, Kim Burton and fiancee, Jenna Petty - Source: Getty

Harrison Burton raced in the Cup Series for Wood Brothers Racing last year under full-time obligation. Notably, he claimed his first Cup Series victory by winning the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway. However, in 2025, he lost the Cup seat to Josh Berry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"