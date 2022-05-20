Jennerstown Speedway wins $50,000 NASCAR award

The iconic NASCAR short track Jennerstown Speedway has clinched the $50,000 award for the Advance My Track Challenge. The challenge was a community engagement-based program initiated by Advance Auto Parts, an entitlement sponsor of the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Furthermore, Advance Auto Parts is one of the leading automotive aftermarket parts retailers.

Western Pennsylvania’s Jennerstown Speedway secured the most votes out of the six NAAPWS tracks that participated in the final round of voting. While presenting the grand prize to track officials, AAP executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce Jason McDonnell described the track as "a true gem of the grassroots racing scene in Pennsylvania".

In his statement, McDonnell said:

“Jennerstown is a true gem of the grassroots racing scene in Pennsylvania, and we’re proud to celebrate their team and community as winners of the Advance My Track Challenge”

The $50,000 grand prize will be used towards the development and enhancement of the track and support for the local communities.

However, the NASCAR-sanctioned track was not the only track that received the Advance My Track Challenge award. Alaska Raceway Park received $15,000 after finishing as the runner-up, while Adams County Speedway in Iowa got $10,000 for taking third place. The challenge began with 21 tracks, but only six made it to the final round, including Western Pennsylvania’s Jennerstown Speedway.

Jennerstown Speedway hosts NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series races from April to October each year

The iconic Speedway, based in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania, is one of the oldest raceways in the history of racing. The track was constructed in the 1920s and operated as a dirt track until 1987.

In 1987, the 0.522-mile oval track was transformed from a dirt track to an asphalt track, after which it hosted 16 Busch North Series races from 1987 to 2000. Between 1990 and 2006, the track hosted 14 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events.

However, after many years of operation, the track closed its doors in 2009 and was listed for sale. Following new ownership, the track was reopened officially in May 2014. It immediately started hosting NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series races from April to October each year. The track also hosts other series such as the International Supermodified Association and ROC Modified.

The Jennerstown track is set to hold an Advance Auto Parts-themed night for race fans during the upcoming 2022 racing weekend.

