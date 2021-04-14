Truck Series veteran Jennifer Jo Cobb to make Cup Series debut at Talladega

Jennifer Jo Cobb began her NASCAR touring series career in the Xfinity 2004 Ford 300 when she was 31. After 31 starts in NASCAR’s second tier and 216 in the Camping World Series, the Kansas City native will finally live the dream of driving a car in the premier series.

Now 48, Jennifer Jo Cobb will start the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Apr. 25 in the No.15 Arrowhead Brass Chevrolet Camaro for Rick Ware Racing.

Jennifer Jo Cobb has been around a long time, but never raced in the NASCAR Cup Series

“I am so thankful for this opportunity with RWR, and greatly appreciate Arrowhead Brass for coming on board to help make this happen,” Jennifer Jo Cobb said in a Rick Ware Racing release. “It’s also exciting to have my longtime sponsor at Fastener Supply extend their support as well.”

Jennifer Jo Cobb's record-breaking 2020

Jennifer Jo Cobb set a land-speed record of 223 mph in a Cup car earlier this year. She followed that up by leading 16 circuits in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 Truck Series race at Talladega, becoming the first female driver to lead the most laps in a race in any of NASCAR’s top series.

"I am grateful to have a new sponsor like Arrowhead Brass join in my excitement of having Jennifer Jo Cobb drive for RWR at Talladega Superspeedway," commented team owner Rick Ware. "Being a female in a male dominated sport is not an easy task, especially for as long as Jennifer has been competing in NASCAR. I hope that she has a successful first NASCAR Cup Series debut and look forward to Arrowhead Brass making their NASCAR Sponsorship debut at Talladega as the primary sponsor on Jennifer’s car.”

Jennifer Jo Cobb's long association with Rick Ware

According to the release, team owner Rick Ware has a significant history of helping females along in motorsport, with the latest being Jennifer Jo Cobb. Kim Crosby and Chrissy Wallace also made their NASCAR Xfinity Series debuts with Rick Ware Racing.

“I have a long history with RWR and a lot of respect for this organization,” Jennifer Joe Cobb continued, who has owned her NCWTS No. 10 team (the number she uses) for more than 10 years. “This team has a lot of heart and reminds me a lot of my small team competing against such mammoth organizations. I am proud of what RWR has accomplished, and I want nothing more than to make the team, Arrowhead Brass, and all my sponsors and supporters proud of this effort."