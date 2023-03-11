Jenson Button reveals the advice that NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson gave him

2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button's announcement of his debut in the highest echelon in stock car racing has sent the NASCAR world into a frenzy. The upcoming EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at The Circuit of the Americas is expected to garner eyeballs from all over the world.

Slated to be behind the wheel of Rick Ware Racing's #15 Ford Mustang with additional technical support from Stewart-Haas Racing, the 43-year-old will be seen in a stock car on multiple occasions this year.

Button's Cup Series schedule will see him participate in three races in the 2023 season, running the Chicago Street Race as well as the Indianapolis Road Course in addition to COTA. Coming from a vastly different form of motorsport altogether, Button will be looking to adapt to the aggressive, full-of-contact style of racing in NASCAR, unlike anything seen in F1.

Speaking in an interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on how he plans to adapt to the Next Gen car as well as a different style of racing he is not used to, the Brit said:

"I've spent a bit of time with Jimmie (Johnson) obviously on the Garage 56 project."

Shedding light on the advice seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson gave him, Button said:

"I said, 'Should I do it if I get the opportunity?', he went '100% yes'. He said it's going to be so much fun, you're going to really enjoy yourself. You'll get used to it, he said. There are limitations of how hard you should tap someone but I'm like, 'I don't want to hit anyone!'. I'm just going to try and relax into it."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Rubbing is racing. At least in NASCAR. Is Jenson Button prepared to put the bumper to someone? He tells me the advice that Jimmie Johnson gave him. Rubbing is racing. At least in NASCAR. Is Jenson Button prepared to put the bumper to someone? He tells me the advice that Jimmie Johnson gave him. https://t.co/mqXbklZ27m

Jenson Button elaborates on his upcoming NASCAR Cup Series debut, looks forward to racing against Kevin Harvick

One of the many internationally recognized drivers to grace the NASCAR Cup Series field this year is former F1 driver for the Brawn GP team, Jenson Button.

The Frome, United Kingdom native, who has been living in the United States of America for a considerable period of time now, speaks about how racing in the Cup Series is a 'buzz', along with sharing the track with Kevin Harvick in his last season in the sport.

He said:

"It's going to be a learning experience but I've watched these guys race for years. For me it's like when I went to Le Mans and I raced against the experts in their own field and it's a real buzz. It;s the same in the Cup Series. Kevin Harvick, been a big fan of him for years and be racing against him in his last season, that's pretty epic."

Watch Jenson Button make his NASCAR debut on March 26, 2023, at The Circuit of the Americas.

Poll : 0 votes