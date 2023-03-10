Jenson Button set to make NASCAR debut at COTA alongside former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen

F1 world champion Jenson Button is set to make his NASCAR debut at the Circuit of the Americas on March 26. Ahead of the race, Button announced a three-race partnership with Mobil 1 Racing on Thursday. He joins Kimi Raikkonen, who will be making his second Cup series start.

The 15-time F1 race winner will drive the #15 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing. Stewart Haas Racing will provide marketing and promotional support for Button's venture into stock car racing. The three-race partnership includes races at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the Chicago Street Course, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Jenson Button spent 17 years in F1, winning the world title in 2009. Since his retirement from the pinnacle of motorsport, Button has driven in many categories from Endurance Championships to off-road vehicles. He also won the Japanese Super FT Series GT500 championship in 2018 showing his prowess in a multitude of different cars.

The Brit is now ready to take the wheel of the Next-gen Cup Series car. Button said in a press release:

"I just get excited about that new challenge, and when I throw myself into something, I am 100 percent in. I’m not just doing it for fun in some one-off. I want to be competitive, and I know that to be competitive, it’s going to take a bit of time. That’s why doing these three races works very well this season."

Speaking about how next-gen cars compare to the vehicles he had previously driven, he added:

"Obviously, racing a Cup car is very different than what I’m used to. It’s a lot heavier with a lot less power and, basically, no downforce. It’s got a sequential gearbox where you need to blip the throttle, so there’s lots of stuff to learn in a very short space of time."

The 43-year-old driver thanked Mobil 1 for making his NASCAR debut possible. Mobil 1 has been a long-standing partner for both Jenson Button and NASCAR. Tony Stewart, co-owner of SHR, and Button have known each other for a long time after appearing in the famed 'soda cookies' advertisement.

Jenson Button also thanked Mobil 1 in a press release:

"Mobil 1 has been a big part of making these NASCAR races happen for me, so I’m very thankful to them for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to working alongside the brand to get the best out of every race weekend."

Jenson Button joins another F1 champion on his debut at COTA

Jenson Button will not be the only F1 champion on the grid at COTA as Kimi Raikkonen recently announced his return to NASCAR. Raikkonen will make his second cup series start, having debuted at Watkins Glen last year.

After sharing plentiful battles in F1 machinery, the two F1 champions will race each other in next-gen cars for the first time. The Finn announced his return to NASCAR on March 8. He will pilot the #91 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing.

Kimi spoke about his return to the track where he has won previously and said:

"I had a fantastic time in NASCAR. There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge."

"This time, I get to race on a track I am familiar with so there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun but also do as well as we can."

