Jesse Love announces he’ll drive for Richard Childress Racing in the 2024 Xfinity Series

The 18-year-old Jesse Love is making an important move in his racing career, jumping directly into NASCAR on a full-time basis in 2024 after clinching the 2023 ARCA Menards Series title earlier this month.

On Wednesday (October 25), Richard Childress Racing announced that Love will take over the driving duties of the #2 Chevrolet Camaro in NASCAR Xfinity Series from next season.

In a statement released by the team, Jesse Love talked about his emotions on working with RCR in Xfinity Series.

Love said:

“I’ve been fortunate to gain a lot of racing experience at a young age, but nothing compares to the opportunity to race for a legendary team like Richard Childress Racing. I have so much respect for Richard Childress and am extremely grateful to be able to race and learn with one of the most successful teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

He also said:

“I’ve dreamed of racing at the highest levels of the sport since I was a young kid, and the path to the NASCAR Cup Series seems more clear with this opportunity. It’s even more special to be able to represent a company like Whelen who has a long-standing involvement in motorsports and strong focus on building American-made products.”

“Breakout performance in the ARCA Menards Series was impressive this season” – RCR on signing Jesse Love

The Menlo Park, California native achieved huge success in the ARCA Series. He captured the back-to-back ARCA Menards Series West championship in 2020 and 2021 enroute to becoming the youngest champion in NASCAR history.

This season, he promoted to ARCA Menards Series, where Jesse Love dominated the series with 10 wins, 17 top-5 finishes, and eventually clinched the series championship.

In a statement release by the team, Richard Childress, the Chairman and CEO of RCR said:

“We’ve been watching Jesse for a while now and his breakout performance in the ARCA Menards Series was impressive this season. We know that he has the talent and determination to win races and compete for championships within RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program. We are looking forward to welcoming Whelen back for another year on the No. 2 program and feel confident that Jesse will be a strong ambassador for Whelen.”

Catch Jesse Love in action in NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023.