Jesse Love embraces whirlwind of emotions ahead of Cup debut at Bristol starting P19

Jesse Love shared his overwhelming emotions as he prepared for his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing. He has been racing for the team's Xfinity Series campaign since the 2024 season and was announced to drive their #33 Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway during the Food City 500.

The 20-year-old won the ARCA Menards series in the 2023 season with Venturini Motorsports in a show of complete dominance in the field. Following this, Richard Childress Racing picked him for its Xfinity Series seat, where he has been piloting the #2 Chevy since last year. As he prepares to make his Cup Series debut with the team at Bristol from P19, he admits that he is feeling overwhelming emotions but is trying to keep himself calm heading into the race.

"I feel like just kind of embracing all the emotions as they come. I feel, you know, all the emotions are real and they're valid and still a really cool thing," Jesse Love said (via Bob Pockrass on X). "But I feel like because I'm kind of present in the moment and understanding of, you know, trying to keep those emotions in check and not get too wrapped up in a moment that I feel like I'm kind of pretty calm going into this weekend."

Jesse Love has been incredibly consistent in the Xfinity Series. He won his maiden race in his debut season and managed to bring in 18 top-10 finishes, marking a very successful campaign for himself and the team. However, heading into his maiden Cup Series race, he isn't keeping a lot of expectations.

Jesse Love reveals expectations from maiden Cup race

Although his competitiveness has been very strong in the Xfinity Series, Jesse Love is not keeping very high expectations in his first Cup Series race. He stated that he is focused on extracting the most out of the #33 Chevy on the 0.5-mile track and having a consistent run.

"Again, don't have a lot of expectations. The only expectation I have is that I, you know, execute what the car is capable of and what I'm capable of. And I think if we do that, you know, we can have a good showing," he said (via Bob Pockrass on X).

Jesse Love will be one of the younger drivers on the grid. He would also be the one with the least experience in the Cup Series. However, his strong performance in the 2nd tier series is promising for the team and he might be able to pull off a strong result.

