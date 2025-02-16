Jesse Love lets his emotions flow after becoming the second youngest driver to win the Daytona NXS race

NASCAR driver Jesse Love drove down victory lane in the return of the Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway. Following his triumph in the United Rentals 300, Love reflected on his performance and expressed his joy in securing a significant victory.

Jesse Love pilots the #2 Chevrolet for one of NASCAR's most successful teams, Richard Childress Racing, and is in his second full-time Xfinity season in this year's campaign. Love made his debut with RCR last season, where he secured a commanding victory at Talladega.

Not only did Love secure his second career Xfinity Series win at Daytona, but he also became the second-youngest driver to achieve this feat in NASCAR’s second-highest division. The first driver to achieve this feat was Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron.

Starting from P9, Love skillfully worked his way through the pack, engaging in a hard-fought battle for the top spot in the final stages before ultimately driving to victory lane under caution, and in overtime. Reflecting on his triumph, Love shared his thoughts saying he's at a 'loss for words.'

"“I’m at a loss for words,” Love said on the CW Network broadcast. “It’s Daytona. I always cry here when they do the National Anthem. I’m star-struck.”

Jesse Love's teammate, Austin Hill, dominated the early stages of the United Rentals 300, winning both Stage 1 and Stage 2. However, despite his strong performance, Hill was unable to convert his early success into a top-10 finish, falling short of his teammate's victorious run at Daytona.

Meanwhile, with an Xfinity Series victory already in the books at Daytona this season, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) now sets its sights on replicating that success in NASCAR’s biggest race—the Daytona 500. As the team prepares for the prestigious event, they aim to carry their momentum into the Cup Series' crown jewel showdown tomorrow.

Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM at 1:30 PM Eastern time.

"He was really dominant tonight": Jesse Love sheds light on RCR teammate's performance following Daytona triumph

Austin Hill pilots the #21 Chevrolet for RCR and is in his 4th full-time season in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress racing. Hill started the season opener at Daytona in P4.

Hill maintained his dominance on the track by winning both stages of the race, however, his teammate Jesse Love brought the victory home for RCR. Following the end of the race, Love expressed his views on Hill's performance, and the 'culture' at RCR.

“Not sure what happened to the 21 (Austin Hill) tonight, but he was really dominant tonight,” Love continued. “We’re working on changing our culture here at RCR. We’re winners, we know we are and we really want to win a championship for Richard Childress. I’m ready to go to [the next race at] Atlanta now.” [0041]

The Xfinity Series will now return with its action in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway next Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

