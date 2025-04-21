Jesse Love sends a message about his trophies after the Rockingham DQ

NASCAR driver Jesse Love delivered a strong showing in the Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway, initially taking the checkered flag in P1. However, a post-race inspection led to his disqualification, awarding the win to Sammy Smith instead. Recently, Love shared his thoughts on the controversial DQ at The Rock.

Love started the race from P7, and the No. 2 team executed an effective fuel and tire strategy that kept him running with the leaders for most of the event. Despite crossing the line first, the 20-year-old was disqualified due to a rear suspension issue discovered in post-race inspection.

After his disqualification was announced, Jesse Love took to X and gave a stern reaction to his disqualification.

"Good thing my house has a safe 🏆" he wrote

Love was poised to claim his second victory of the season, but the win was instead awarded to Sammy Smith, who had originally finished second and inherited the top spot by default. However, the RCR driver has clinched his place in the playoffs after winning the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Jesse Love drives the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and competes full-time in the Xfinity Series. A former ARCA Menards Series champion, Love was also named Rookie of the Year last season. In 43 starts, the 20-year-old has earned two wins and 24 top-ten finishes.

The next Xfinity Series race is scheduled at Talladega Superspeedway on 26th April at 4:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the Ag Pro 300 live on CW, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Sammy Smith makes his feelings known after Jesse Love's disqualification made him Rockingham's winner

Driver of the #8 Chevrolet at JR Motorsports, owned by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., Sammy Smith was in a hard-fought battle with Jesse Love in the final stages of the race. However, after being handed the victory at Rockingham Speedway, the #8 driver shared that its a 'tough way to win'

"It’s a tough way to win that, but I feel like we’ll take ’em any way we can get ’em," Smith said after learning of Jesse Love’s disqualification via NASCAR. "We waited here to see what happens, but overall, it was a good day, and I’m very happy with the progress we’ve made recently. I’m kind of speechless, to be honest with you."

The victory handed over to Smith is his first of the season. Although he was not expecting to win his first race this season via default, the #8 driver has found his way into the playoffs.

In conclusion, NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway delivered plenty of drama. From fuel gambles in the Truck Series to multiple cautions and a disqualification in the Xfinity race, it made for a thrilling and unpredictable weekend.

