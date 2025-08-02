Jesse Love sets the record straight over involvement with Brent Crews' Truck Series team

Ahead of the ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa, Brent Crews made a big announcement on social media. The Toyota icon is launching his own NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, Brent Crews Motorsports, which will compete in the upcoming race at Watkins Glen in sponsorship with Pristine Auction.

Ad

However, things got a bit confusing when it was reported that NASCAR drivers Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love were going to be “executives”. It was a mistake, and hours after the announcement was made, Love clarified the situation.

Love wrote on X:

“There was a misunderstanding in conversations talking with Brent about me and Connor’s involvement with his new truck team at WGI. We all share a strong friendship. But I just wanted to be clear I’m not associated with any team outside of RCR or Chevy.”

Ad

Trending

Brent Crews is a Toyota driver, and his team is a Toyota Truck Series team. Love and Zilisch, on the other hand, hail from the Chevrolet camp. The drivers are all good friends and want Crews to do well. So it was all a big misunderstanding.

Per reports, Crews will operate his team from the Nitro Motorsports shop for now. Besides, he will enter the race at Watkins Glen as the 30th driver in the championship standings. As of writing, the Hickory, North Carolina-native boasts just one top-10 in three starts.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR prodigy clarifies misunderstanding over his involvement in Brent Crew’s Truck team

Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 for the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports, also chimed in. In one of his recent X posts, the 19-year-old Xfinity Series driver stated that he was not going to be involved in Brent Crews’ new team and that he and Crews were just good friends.

Ad

“There was a misunderstanding in conversations with Brent’s new truck team and me being an executive,” Zilisch wrote. “I’m excited to cheer him on as a friend next weekend at Watkins and I’m pumped to go for 4 in a row this weekend in Iowa with JRM, Chevy, and Trackhouse!”

Zilisch is ahead of a double-header weekend at Iowa Speedway. This means that the speedster will be competing in the upcoming Xfinity Series and Cup Series events at the 0.875-mile oval short track.

It's safe to say that Brent Crews' work deserves a round of applause. Not everyone can start their own team at 17, and that too under the banner of a premier NASCAR nationwide series. Crews will serve as the primary driver (of the No. 70 Toyota Tundra) for his team this coming weekend at Watkins Glen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.