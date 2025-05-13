JGR ace Christopher Bell will jump in Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity ride for Mexico City race 

NASCAR Cup driver Christopher Bell is set to join Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) for the upcoming Xfinity race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Bell has made one Xfinity start this season with Joe Gibbs Racing at Darlington, where he finished in 25th place. Last year, the 30-year-old ran and won two Xfinity races in New Hamshire and Darlington.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series team announced on Tuesday, May 13, that Bell will be making his second Xfinity start of the 2025 season in the No. 24 Toyota with sponsorship from Mobil 1.

"Gearing up to head south of the border! [Christopher Bell] is joining the team in the No. 24 Mobil 1 GR Supra at [Mexico City]," Sam Hunt Racing wrote on X.

Corey Heim, Ryan Truex, Patrick Staropoli, and Jeffrey Earnhardt have also piloted the No. 24 car this season.

Team owner Sam Hunt, who himself made his Xfinity debut at Rockingham Speedway, founded SHR in 2013. It currently fields one full-time car (No. 26) for Dean Thompson. Bell praised 31-year-old Hunt for his leadership and commitment to Mexico City to chase the first Xfinity win for the team.

"I have always respected Sam and what he’s done in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For such a young team owner to come onto the scene and have success and be part of Toyota has been a big deal. Being part of this team is something I look forward to being a part of and hopefully fighting for Sam Hunt Racing’s first-ever Xfinity Series win," Christopher Bell said in a statement via Jayski.

The Chilango 150 is set to take place on Saturday, June 14th. The 2.417-mile, 14-turn road course layout will host the 80-lap Xfinity race for the first time since 2008. Kyle Busch in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 Toyota won the race that year.

"Hopefully it provides a good learning experience" -Christopher Bell on Xfinity start at Mexico City road course

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will also host a NASCAR Cup Series race the same weekend on July 15. It will be the first points race outside the US since 1958. Christopher Bell in Joe Gibbs Racing's Mobil 1-sponsored No. 20 Toyota will also compete in the Cup race at the track for the first time.

"It will be a unique experience going to a new racetrack for most of us in the series, and hopefully it provides a good learning experience before the Sunday Cup Series race," Christopher Bell said.

Bell, who had a strong start to the 2025 season, is currently third in the NASCAR Cup points standings after a runner-up finish last weekend at Kansas behind race winner and points leader Kyle Larson.

Kansas also marked Bell's third top-five finish since his run of three straight wins. He also registered top-five finishes at Martinsville and Darlington.

