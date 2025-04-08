JGR co-owner Heather Gibbs reveals the one NASCAR driver she’d undoubtedly bet her money on

JGR co-owner Heather Gibbs has expressed high praise for Denny Hamlin, following his win at NASCAR's Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. The No.11 driver clinched his second straight win of the season after capturing the lead with four laps to go.

On Sunday, April 6, Hamlin lined up third on the grid, falling short of pole position by 0.09 seconds. As the race unfolded, the JGR driver dropped back to finish 16th in the first stage. However, he made a comeback to his starting position by the end of the second stage, with William Byron leading.

The Florida native held his position for the rest of the race before a late-race caution saw him exiting the pits as the race leader. Nailing the overtime restart, Hamlin pulled away to win with a margin of 0.597 seconds.

Speaking with NASCAR insider Claire Lang after the race, Heather Gibbs reflected on Hamlin's unexpected win.

"Anytime green white checkered, my money's on Denny Hamlin, any day of the week," she said.

"At one point three of our cars were fighting for 30th. So, guys never quit, pit crews never quit, crew chiefs never quit. It was just a great JGR day," she added.

Darlington marked a successful weekend for JGR, with three of their drivers finishing inside the top 10. Driving the No.20 Toyota, Christopher Bell secured a third-place finish after starting down the order at 17. Additionally, Ty Gibbs achieved his first top-10 result of the season, finishing at ninth.

"I know we’ll get more of those": JGR's Ty Gibbs confident after top ten finish at Darlington

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs delivered his best performance of the season with a top-10 finish at the Goodyear 400 in Darlington. Competing in his third full-time Cup season, the result marked a strong rebound for the 22-year-old, after a series of finishes outside the top 20.

Reflecting upon the same, Gibbs told the media post-race (via Frontstretch media on X):

"Yeah, it’s nice for sure. I know we’ll get more of those, but it was a good improvement. I’m not too worried; I feel like we’ll be okay. Just get reps and figure it out. Excited for what the future holds, and we’ll be pretty good.”

Ty Gibbs began the season with a lack of pace at Daytona and Atlanta, qualifying 23rd and 36th, respectively. In the next round at The Circuit of The Americas, he showed progress with a 13th place qualifying, but faded to a 34th place finish.

The No.54 driver's rough patch continued until he broke the slump with a 13th-place finish at Martinsville. Following his result in Darlington, Gibbs now sits 26th in the drivers' standings with 131 points.

