JGR driver Chase Briscoe drops 5-word review of his fishing expedition in Miami 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe shared a picture of his catch while fishing in Miami ahead of Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Briscoe, who drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, is currently in his fifth full-time season in the Cup Series. His best finish so far in 2025 was 4th at the season-opening Daytona 500, where he also won the pole position.

Ad

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver recently shared a picture of himself with the fish he caught on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Fish were biting in Miami. 👍🏻👍🏻"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23. The Straight Talk Wireless 400 will cover 267 laps on the 1.5-mile (2.4 km) oval in Florida.

"I've had to change my driving style a ton" - Chase Briscoe on joining Joe Gibbs Racing

Chase Briscoe debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with Stewart-Haas Racing, driving the No. 14 Ford. He won Rookie of the Year and he got his first Cup Series win at Phoenix the following year. Last year, Briscoe ended a 73-race losing streak by winning the Southern 500 and made the playoffs for the second time. Briscoe joined Joe Gibbs Racing after Stewart-Haas Racing shut down after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Ad

Briscoe started the 2025 season strong but has not finished in the top 10 after the Daytona 500. The 30-year-old was placed 17th at Vegas last week and had another top-20 finish at the Circuit of Americas. Chase Briscoe revealed his experience with the JGR setup as he said via Autoweek,

"I've had to change my driving style a ton over the course of the last two or three weeks just to better suit how their cars are setup. The JGR cars drive way different than what I’m used to. So that was the biggest thing today, just try to get myself more and more acclimated as to how their cars drive."

Ad

"I still think that there’s a certain extent of doing what comes natural is better but JGR has won way more races than I have, so I'm just trying to do what I can to put ourselves in the best position."

NASCAR penalized Chase Briscoe with a 100-point deduction and a $100,000 fine over a modified spoiler after the Daytona 500. However, an appeals panel later overturned the penalties. The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 team faced another setback after losing a tire during the Las Vegas race. NASCAR suspended two of its pit crew members, jackman Caleb Dirks and rear tire changer Daniel Smith, for two races.

Chase Briscoe is currently ranked 20th in the overall NASCAR Cup Series standings with 94 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback