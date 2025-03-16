JGR's Aric Almirola gives a straightforward response to his full-time NASCAR return intrigue

Aric Almirola, who currently driving part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, made his stance clear on the idea of returning to full-time racing. In a recent interview with Frontstretch, Almirola explained why he’s content with his current schedule.

When asked directly if he would consider a full-time comeback, Almirola responded without hesitation. The video of the interview was uploaded to Frontstretch’s YouTube channel. Justin shared,

"I don't, no. I'm, I am so content right now. I am, I am honestly living the dream. I really am. I'm having so much fun driving these race cars and every time I show up I have a shot to win. And you know, the fact that I get to have somewhat of work-life balance, if there is such a thing I've actually found it, and um I'm having a great time and I feel really blessed to be in the spot that I'm in. So no, I don't think so." [4:16 onwards]

Aric Almirola, who retired from full-time Cup Series racing after 2023, returned to JGR’s Xfinity Series lineup part-time in 2024, taking three wins and multiple top-five finishes. He was recently announced for nine races in the 2025 season, driving the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra.

A look back to when Aric Almirola edged Bowman at Phoenix

Earlier this season, Aric Almirola took an impressive win at Phoenix Raceway, narrowly beating Alex Bowman in a dramatic finish. Starting eighth, Almirola climbed his way to the front, finishing second in both stages. He lined up on the front row for the overtime restart, where Bowman surged ahead. Almirola fought back, making side-by-side contact with Bowman’s No. 17 car and overtaking him in the final moments.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the race, Almirola expressed his gratitude. In his own words,

“Just really grateful, so fortunate to have this opportunity to do this with Joe Gibbs Racing. To have Young Life on the car, it’s just such a blessing. I get to come and do this with my family. The work-life balance of racing part-time and these race cars, that every time I get in, I have a chance to win. And then I get to take two or three weeks off, and be a dad and be a husband and be at home. It’s incredible. So thankful! It’s the only words I can keep coming up with, I’m having a blast. This is arguably the most fun I’ve ever had in my career.”

The Phoenix win wasn’t without controversy. Bowman appeared to have the edge after a strong restart, but Aric Almirola battled back on the inside. He got loose, made slight contact with Bowman, and nudged the No. 17 into the wall before crossing the line first. Replays showed that Bowman had given Almirola space, but the JGR driver held his line and took the win.

