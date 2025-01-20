JGR’s Brandon Jones surpasses Kyle Busch in key NASCAR Xfinity Series stat ahead of 2025 season

Former JR Motorsports driver Brandon Jones will join Kyle Busch's former team, Joe Gibbs Racing, for the 2025 Xfinity Series season. NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley has highlighted that he broke Busch's record in the Xfinity series before turning 30.

Srigley tweeted that Jones has dethroned Busch as the driver with the most starts in the Xfinity Series before turning 30. The 27-year-old is set to celebrate his 28th birthday next month as the 2025 season begins.

Jones debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2015 under Richard Childress Racing's banner, driving the #33 Chevy, and since then he has worked with Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports. He will return to the Toyota team, driving the #20 Supra in the series.

The 39-year-old Kyle Busch has competed in 367 NASCAR Xfinity Series races until 2024. But, with three years left until he turns 30, Brandon Jones has competed in 302 races in the series, surpassing Busch. Reflecting upon the same Joseph Srigley, wrote:

"Interesting stat about @BrandonJonesRac — who enters his tenth season of NXS competition in 2025, with @JoeGibbsRacing. Jones (who turns 28 in February) enters the season having dethroned Kyle Busch as the driver to make the most Xfinity starts before the age of 30."

However, Jones has broken only one record, and Busch still holds the record for securing the most wins in the Xfinity Series. He has 102 wins in the series, and only one current driver, Justin Allgaier, is in the top 10 with 25 wins. Meanwhile, Jones has only secured five wins in the Xfinity Series.

“Completely different philosophy and concept”: Kyle Busch opens about his Chili Bowl debut

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is a celebrated name in stock car racing. However, after a tough year in the 2024 season, Busch began his 2025 season with his much-anticipated debut in the Chili Bowl Nationals.

The Las Vegas native has a strong hold on the asphalt tracks as he has competed and secured wins in all three NASCAR series. Additionally, he holds the record for most wins in all three national series, but things get completely different when it comes to racing on indoor oval dirt tracks.

Busch finished seventh in the B-Main race on Friday, January 17, 2025, which resulted in him starting the F-Main race on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Later, in an interview with Frontstretch.com, he opened up about his struggles in the series and said:

"Yeah, well, to switch back and forth and to just be able to hit it right away, yeah you gotta have laps in these cars and repetitions of being able to race at these tracks and bang up against the curb a few times and understand what it does and how it works. But for me, this is my first time doing that.

I mean I tested 150 laps or whatever but there was no curb there, it was literally just a flat track so completely different philosophy and concept and things that you gotta do to understand how to make that work."

Kyle Busch is set to return to the Cup Series next month driving the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing at the Daytona 500 scheduled on February 16, 2025.

