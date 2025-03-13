JGR’s Chris Gabehart gives blunt verdict on Austin Dillon’s crew chief’s take on ‘fun’ option tire strategy 

NASCAR Cup Series team Joe Gibbs Racing's competition director Chris Gabehart recently took to his X account and reacted to Austin Dillon's crew chief Richard Boswell's strategy at the Phoenix Raceway. Boswell's strategy helped the Richard Childress Racing driver land this season's best finish (12th) during the Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

During the 312-lap race, the Stock Car Association's tire provider, Goodyear, brought out soft tires for the first time in the 2025 season. NASCAR introduced soft tires in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last year. However, they debuted in the Cup Series with point-paying racing at Richmond Raceway in 2024, and the Phoenix race was a success following the "option" tires.

Reflecting upon the same, Richard Boswell expressed his thoughts (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch 90 on X):

"I definitely don't think back to what we were doing is right; the options tire is fun. You know, it's fun for me to sit there on top of the box and try and understand how I can maximize my day by being on the same strategy as others, because we're better on red, or by getting off strategy." [00:00 onwards]

"NASCAR has to ultimately make the decision as to whether or not they want a prime tire and an option tire. If they want that, then, you know, I'm a fan of the option tire being the standard tire and something even softer being the option," he added.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chris Gabehart stumbled upon the post and gave a blunt verdict on Austin Dillon's crew chief's "fun" option tire strategy:

"Summary: He's a fan of getting to participate for the win via the Caution Lottery."

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his third consecutive race at Phoenix Raceway, followed by Denny Hamlin in second place. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe had a rough day and finished 35th, and Ty Gibbs finished in P25.

"More to come": Denny Hamlin's former crew chief Chris Gabehart on JGR's impressive performance at Phoenix Raceway

On March 10, 2025, Joe Gibbs Racing's competition director, Chris Gabehart, expressed joy over the team's run at Sunday's Shriners Children's 500.

Christopher Bell won his third race and continued his streak. He became the first driver since 2021 to achieve the feat, and reflecting upon the same, Chris Gabehart stated:

"And now 🏆🏆🏆 [Christopher Bell] and that 20 team are on it! But my man [Denny Hamlin] gave him all he wanted for a 1-2 finish! So proud of everyone [Joe Gibbs Racing] and [Toyota] for such a strong start. More to come!"

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson was the first NextGen driver to win three consecutive races in 2021. Following the same year, he also won his first and only NASCAR Cup Series championship title. Bell ranks second in the driver's point standing table with three wins, three top-five, and top-ten finishes in four starts.

