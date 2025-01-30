JGR's Denny Hamlin makes feelings known about Chris Gayle's integration into 11 team's system

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin has revealed how his new crew chief, Chris Gayle, has been acclimatizing himself to the #11 team at Joe Gibbs Racing. Gayle, who was announced to be replacing Chris Gabehart in the role in November of last year, has spent time with Hamlin and the team in preparation for the 2025 season. The driver has said that Gayle has come into the team with an approach of learning how they do things, instead of bringing his own school of thought and changing the team's way of working.

Speaking to Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass for NASCAR's Media Day, Hamlin talked about how Gabehart also helped in easing the transition for Gayle, who joined the team after moving from his role as crew chief for JGR's team #54, piloted by Ty Gibbs.

“You know, going through that process, it appears to me that Chris Gayle has more adopted the #11 way of doing things. He has his own ways of doing things for sure, but, he came into our system versus us changing to a new system. Obviously when he came in, it’s the entire #11 team besides the crew chief that changed. I think Chris Gabehart kind of educated him on what our system was, what we look for, and he’s going from there.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin and Chris Gayle have worked together before, in eight Xfinity Series races over the 2015, 2016, and 2021 seasons, scoring a win at the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in their second year. When it was announced that Gayle would be moving over from JGR's other charter, Hamlin spoke about the welcome addition to the team, stating it would be advantageous for the both of them.

“He’s been with the company for 20 years, and certainly, he knows all the tools that the teams use. He’s really just had rookie drivers for the most part in the course of his Cup career, so I think it’s going to be a welcomed change for him, and welcomed change for me to go out there and try to build a new relationship and obviously win a lot of races. So I think it probably was the easiest choice, considering he was part of the program already,” the driver said [via NASCAR].

Denny Hamlin completed 2024, his sixth and final season with Chris Gabehart as his crew chief, having scored three wins, 12 top fives, and 18 top 10 finishes.

Denny Hamlin adds new sponsor for the 2025 Daytona 500 and beyond

Denny Hamlin (11) races during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 30, 2024. - Source: Imagn

At the end of the 2024 season, FedEx announced that it would be stepping away from sponsoring Denny Hamlin and the #11 team for the upcoming season. It has now been announced that National Debt Relief will be stepping in as one of Hamlin's primary sponsors for select races this year, as well as maintain a role as an associate partner for the entire season.

Starting with the 2025 Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin will be racing in National Debt Relief colours, as well as at the races at Circuit of the Americas (March 2), the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25), and Talladega Superspeedway (October 19).

“National Debt Relief is going to be a great asset to our team. Growing up, my parents did everything possible to further my racing career, and that was obviously not easy financially. So, I understand the reality that so many people are facing and the uncertainty that financial hardship can bring. I’m excited about this partnership and the opportunity we have to promote National Debt Relief’s services that allow people to get out of debt and get their life back on track,” said Hamlin [via JGR].

National Debt Relief's associate partnership will be seen at the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray, taking place on February 2nd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback