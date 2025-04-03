JGR senior leader comments on newest addition to Ty Gibbs’ crew

Chris Gabehart, Director of Competition at Joe Gibbs Racing, weighed in on driver Ty Gibbs' new car chief ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. JGR has hired Robert "Cheddar" Smith, a former Stewart-Haas Racing car chief, to serve as the car chief for the driver of the #54.

Gabehart was recently a guest on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to discuss the matter. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio posted a clip of the conversation on X, writing:

🗣️ "It's a great opportunity to get someone with that level of experience, know-how, tenure and demeanor." Chris Gabehart (@CG1751) speaks on the addition of championship winning car chief Robert "Cheddar" Smith to the No. 54 team starting this weekend at Darlington. #NASCAR

Gabehart believes the strong-minded Smith will play a prominent role in turning the fortunes of the #54 team around. The JGR executive said Smith's leadership doesn't go unnoticed and feels it'll be beneficial for the organization.

“Cheddar’s leadership kind of goes without saying. I think it’s gonna add a ton of depth to the team,” Chris Gabehart said. (0:13 onwards)

The news of Smith joining JGR was brought to light on Wednesday afternoon. FOX motorsports insider Bob Pockrass took to X to confirm the change, writing:

"Cheddar Smith, who was Rodney Childers longtime right-hand man as car chief at the SHR No. 4 car and was at the Spire No. 7, is now the car chief for Ty Gibbs."

Expand Tweet

Smith joins JGR in what's a desperate time for Gibbs and the #54 team. The grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs has struggled throughout the early portion of 2025 as he currently sits 31st in the points standings. The former Xfinity Series champion has failed to finish in the top 10 this season, with his best finish coming last Sunday at Martinsville. He finished 13th on that occasion.

Gibbs is in his third full-time season in the Cup Series. After 94 starts, the 22-year-old is still seeking his first career Cup victory. Last season, Gibbs made his first Cup Series playoffs appearance but was eliminated after the first round. He still scored a career-best 15th in the points standings.

Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick "talked it out" following Martinsville dust up

Ty Gibbs secured his best finish of the 2025 season on Sunday, but it didn't come without adversity. The driver of the #54 spun out towards the end of the race after contact with Tyler Reddick.

The two met after the race to discuss the incident, which was captured on camera by racing insider Toby Christie. He wrote via X:

"Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick talked it out and Gibbs left without comment. #NASCAR"

Gibbs finished a season-best 13th while Reddick placed 14th. Gibbs' teammate, Denny Hamlin, led 274 of 500 laps and won the race to mark his first victory of 2025.

