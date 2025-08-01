JGR star Chase Briscoe signs an autograph on a fan’s forehead and drops a witty response

Chase Briscoe shared a photo that captured a bizarre and funny fan moment; he autographed a fan’s forehead. The image was posted on Briscoe’s Instagram story, where he also added a line that tied it to a well-known NASCAR movie reference.

Ad

The selfie was uploaded by Chase Briscoe himself on Instagram. In the photo, he’s smiling with a fan whose forehead now has Briscoe’s signature across it. What made the post even more noticeable was the caption he added.

“Never felt more like Ricky Bobby in my life.”

Chase Briscoe's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @chasebriscoe

The caption referenced a famous scene from the movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. In the film, Ricky Bobby, played by Will Ferrell, signs a baby’s forehead during a meet and greet and tells the mother not to wash it off. He then signs his assistant Susan’s forehead too, mistaking her for a fan.

Ad

Trending

A few hours before posting the selfie, Chase Briscoe had shared another story announcing he’d be at Cowles Commons at 4 PM for a fan meet and greet.

Chase Briscoe's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @chasebriscoe

This autograph moment is also tied to Briscoe’s growing popularity and confidence, especially this season with Joe Gibbs Racing. His 2025 NASCAR Cup Series run so far includes solid stats: 22 races, 1 win, 10 top-10 finishes, and 8 top-5s. He’s currently ranked 8th with 599 points, 127 points behind the leader. Briscoe has also bagged 5 poles this year and led 226 laps overall.

Ad

Chase Briscoe on JGR’s qualifying speed post claiming pole at the Brickyard 400

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe grabbed the pole for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week. This pole position, earned with a lap time of 49.136 seconds at 183.165 mph, was his fifth of the 2025 season.

He narrowly beat 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace by just 0.013 seconds. Wallace clocked in at 183.117 mph. As a result, the two drivers started the Brickyard 400, from the first row.

Ad

Speaking during a media session in Indianapolis, Briscoe explained why he’s now able to consistently qualify at the front. According to NASCAR, he said:

“I feel like my entire career, qualifying has been a strong suit of mine. At SHR, I feel like a lot of the time we just overachieved, truthfully. Now being able to be at JGR and being in these extremely fast race cars allows me to contend for poles, instead of just contending for a top-10 starting spot or whatever it may be. It's definitely fun to be able to lead the field to the green.” [2:33 onwards]

Ad

Briscoe’s stint with Stewart-Haas Racing ended after the team shut down operations ahead of the 2025 season. Team co-owner Gene Haas kept one charter and launched a new team, Haas Factory Racing. Briscoe, however, moved to JGR and has been consistently delivering strong results since. This pole further confirms Briscoe’s form and the competitiveness of the JGR Camry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.