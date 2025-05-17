JGR star makes his animosity crystal clear about a crucial missing piece of the NASCAR All-Star Race

On Friday at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell made his frustration clear ahead of qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race. One of the most talked-about omissions from this year’s format is the lack of the “run what you brung” concept, and Bell didn’t hold back about what he thought of its removal.

The NASCAR All-Star Race has always been known for giving teams freedom to try new things. But this year, the series chose not to go forward with that approach. Bell said,

“I was bummed that we didn’t get to do the ‘run what you brung’ thing. I thought that was really cool.”

He believes the idea would have made the race more exciting and allowed teams to test ideas that could benefit the sport long-term. As per his statements, Bell understands that running open setups could make the race more expensive, especially for smaller teams. Still, he thinks the All-Star event is the right place to take those chances.

“I understand the reasoning behind it, and how it does make it a really expensive event, but I genuinely enjoy trying different things,” Bell said.

He added that events like the NASCAR All-Star Race and the Clash should be used to experiment. He explained,

“I think this and the Clash are two events that are great opportunities to try and improve our sport,”

He also pointed to past examples, such as the different aero package at Texas Motor Speedway and the option tires used at North Wilkesboro, even though he’s “not a big fan of the option tire.” Bell’s message was clear: NASCAR should be using exhibition races to try out ideas in real race conditions. Without those opportunities, teams have fewer chances to innovate, and the sport may miss out on improvements that could be discovered through testing.

Joey Logano backs Wilkesboro’s comeback as NASCAR All-Star spotlight returns

North Wilkesboro Speedway is hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race for the third straight year, and it’s getting strong support from drivers. After years of being left off the calendar, the short track has regained its place, thanks to a major revival and loyal fan backing.

Joey Logano, who won last year’s event, sees the venue as more than just a race track—it’s a symbol of NASCAR's history and roots. In his talk with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano said,

“It's a pretty cool racetrack, unique facility. Fans up there are super passionate. They’re happy their racetrack’s back....It’s got its own vibe, right? Like, it’s got its own identity… It’s old school moonshiner, grassroots NASCAR. It’s kind of cool. And it’s cool that they own that.”

The 2024 race adds 50 more laps than last year, making the total 250. With the extended distance, teams will have to adjust their strategies to handle tire wear and changing track conditions. Drivers will also have to stay patient and consistent—there will be more time for mistakes but also more chances to recover.

