JGR unveils its grand gambit for Denny Hamlin after $59,000,000,000-worth FedEx’s farewell

Joe Gibbs Racing announced on Tuesday, March 18, Progressive Insurance as their new primary partner for Denny Hamlin's No.11 Toyota Camry, filling in the gap left by $59.2B worth FedEx (according to Forbes), in 2024.

Starting from the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami, the deal will see Progressive's name and branding feature on Hamlin's side of the garage for 18 races this season. Furthermore, the $166B (according to Forbes) worth Insurance company will be the #11 team's full-season associate partner as well.

Talking to the media, Joe Gibbs, the owner of JGR, commented on the new partnership and said,

"Progressive is a premier national brand and a leader in the insurance industry. We are thrilled to have them partner with Denny (Hamlin) and our No. 11 team." (via NASCAR)

Denny Hamlin on his part, expressed his excitement about the deal and added,

“We’re really looking forward to having Progressive on board and being able to deliver for them on and off the race track. For me, it’s exciting to team up with a brand like Progressive that is so innovative with their marketing and the different ways you see them activate. I can’t wait to get going with them starting this weekend.”

FedEx has been Denny Hamlin's primary partner, right from his debut in 2005, until it started cutting down on their appearances onwards of 2021. Going from sponsoring 32-36 events to only 10 in the 2024 calendar, FedEx announced it's departure from JGR last November, ending 20 years of partnership. This is in addition to Mars, the parent company of M&M, which also left their partnership with JGR in 2023, prompting Kyle Busch to exit the team.

A throwback to Denny Hamlin's emotional farewell for FedEx

Back when the FedEx departure was announced, Denny Hamlin took to social media and shared a passionate video tribute, highlighting the partnership's help in realising his childhood dream. The #11 driver for JGR, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the brand's unwavering support throughout the years, and acknowledged their presence in both victories and defeats.

Looking back on his time with FedEx, Hamlin said,

" Thank you FedEx, for being there from the start, at all the wins, and all the losses, thank you FedEx, for letting me be me. For always making a difference, for helping make this kid from Virginia's dream come true. Thank you FedEx, for everything."

Since his debut with FedEx as his primary partner, Hamlin has amassed 54 NASCAR Cup victories, with a career-best season coming in second to Jimmie Johnson's championship in 2010. His most recent win came from 2024's Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin currently ranks 12th in the standings with 122 points and an average finish of 15.6.

