Jimmie Johnson announces ‘new look’ NASCAR drive for the rebranded Legacy Motor Club

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has finally revealed his new car number and new team name for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. On January 11, 2023 (Wednesday), the seven-time Cup Series champion announced that he will drive the #84 Chevrolet for the Legacy Motor Club.

Legacy Motor Club has replaced Petty GMS Motorsports, which was the two-car NASCAR Cup Series team's name last year, when Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. became the primary owner of Richard Petty’s organization.

LEGACY Motor Club @PettyGMS Fueling our legacy. The legacy we’ve built, and the legacy we’re building.



Introducing: Legacy Motor Club! Fueling our legacy. The legacy we’ve built, and the legacy we’re building. Introducing: Legacy Motor Club! https://t.co/JpMddss1pD

Last year, Johnson joined Petty GMS Motorsports as a part-time driver and ownership group member for a team that included chairman Richard Petty and GMS Racing owner Gallagher.

Johnson will compete in the historic Daytona 500 next month and the remainder of his schedule is to be announced at a later date. His #84 car will serve as a part-time entry alongside his full-time drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones.

Joey Cohen @Joey_Cohen This has been exciting to work on and finally see come to life today! Excited to build my LEGACY with all the great men and women at LEGACY M.C. Let’s go win! This has been exciting to work on and finally see come to life today! Excited to build my LEGACY with all the great men and women at LEGACY M.C. Let’s go win! 🏆 🏁 https://t.co/4ongEflbPD

Johnson spoke about the team name change and said:

"After brainstorming about the new name of our team, Maury and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different. We felt it was important to have a name that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term 'Motor Club' is a nod to car clubs of the past. LEGACY M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast. I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the racecar."

Jimmie Johnson will look to score his 84th Cup Series win during the partial schedule of the 2023 season

Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time racing after dominating NASCAR’s Cup series for 19 years, which saw him win a record-equalling seven Cup Championships as well as 83 Cup wins. His return to the Cup Series on a partial schedule has opened up an opportunity for him to earn his first Cup win in six years.

In a statement, Jimmie Johnson said that he is looking forward to starting a new innings, driving the #84 Chevrolet - the reverse of his long-time #48 car with the rebranded Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson said:

“I’m looking forward to a new era in the No. 84 Chevrolet with Legacy M.C. and getting a shot to drive the new Next Gen car this season.”

Jimmie Johnson's first appearance in the #84 Chevrolet will be at Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, which is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes