Jimmie Johnson bags 9-race sponsorship deal for Legacy MC ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson on Tuesday (November 5) announced that they will have signed a deal with a new sponsor for multiple NASCAR Cup Series races in the 2024 season.

AdventHealth have served several years as a primary sponsor for the #1 Trackhouse Racing and now the health care company will have a new home next season, supporting drivers Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson in a combined nine races.

The company will serve as the primary sponsor for Jones's #43 Toyota Camry XSE in six races, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

In addition to that, AdventHealth will also sponsor Johnson in three NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024. The #84 Toyota Camry XSE will adorn the paint scheme of AdventHealth at Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is likely to compete in a total of ten races in 2024.

In a release from team, Erik Jones said:

“This is a great partnership for me on the professional and personal level. Healthcare is one of my key pillars in the Erik Jones Foundation and when I met with the leadership of AdventHealth our values aligned instantly. I hope we can forge a great path together in this new relationship and do many things to positively impact the community both around the tracks and across the US.”

The co-owner of LMC believes the partnership with AdventHealth is a natural fit and is looking to perform better together. He is also eagerly waiting to kick-off next Cup Series season.

In a team release, Jimmie Johnson said:

“This is a wonderful day for LEGACY M.C.,” said co-owner Johnson. “AdventHealth believes health should be measured in terms of the whole person — body, mind and spirit. This partnership is a natural fit for our Club and I know we will do great things together. I can’t wait for this season to get started.”

AdventHealth has more than 50 hospitals in nine different states, including racetracks like Daytona International Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway.