Jimmie Johnson calls for ‘changes’ in NASCAR’s NextGen car as it fails to meet his expectations

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson recently sat down with former stock car racing driver Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour podcast. On the latest episode, Johnson criticized the NextGen cars and called for "changes."

Ad

The seventh-generation cars have always been a topic of debate, and the majority of former NASCAR drivers want to make changes to the car. The Gen-7 cars were introduced in the 2022 season, featuring a five-forward and one-reverse sequential manual transmission handling the 5.86-liter naturally aspirated V8. Additionally, the NextGen car weighs 3,400 lbs with the driver and fuel.

However, NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson was not impressed by the car and pointed out that Gen-7 cars lack the ability to generate side force. He further explained:

Ad

Trending

"I would like to see some changes. You know, I think a car that gains side force and yaw is a better car, one that drives better, more interesting, puts on a better show. This car does not do that. But to make those changes in the way you'll have to, all three OEMs have to submit wind tunnel time, all the expenses that go with it, I know it's a slow-moving machine." [25:00 onwards]

Ad

"The other thing that I would like to consider is a taller sidewall on the cars. the lower profile sidewall I think takes a lot of the feel out of it and being able to slide it and understand it," he added.

Ad

Jimmie Johnson competed in 15 races, driving the seventh-generation cars in the Cup Series for his team, Legacy Motor Club. Following that, he only secured one top-five finish in three years at the 2025 season's inaugural race, the Daytona 500, where he finished in third place.

"I didn't clean Maury out": When Jimmie Johnson denied the claims of him pushing out LMS's co-owner

Earlier this year, in February, after the claims of Hendrick Motorsports driver Jimmie Johnson pushing out LMS's co-owner, he sat down with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass for an interview. During the interaction, Johnson denied all the claims and revealed that co-owner Maury Gallagher had different priorities in his life.

Ad

After Kingthead Capital Management LLC was introduced as a minor investor, Johnson acquired the majority stake of the Cup Series team. Reflecting on the same, the 49-year-old told journalist Bob Pockrass (via X):

"It might look that way, but, well, I guess maybe I'm reacting to cleaning house because it wasn't. I didn't clean Maury out."

Jimmie Johnson fields two entries with his team, Legacy Motor Club. John Hunter Nemechek drives the #42 Toyota Camry XSE, while his teammate Erik Jones is in the #43 Camry. Nemechek ranks 26th in the Cup Series points table with 459 points to his credit. Meanwhile, his teammate, Jones, ranks 23rd with 472 points in 25 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.