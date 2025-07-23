  • NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson comes clean on hiring “great talent” Daniel Suarez 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 23, 2025 18:55 GMT
Daniel Suarez (left) and Jimmie Johnson (right). Source: Imagn
Jimmie Johnson, the NASCAR legend, publicly praised Daniel Suarez as a great talent during his conversation with Joseph Srigley. Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club is working to secure a third charter for the upcoming season, which could open up potential opportunities for the future.

Legacy Motor Club currently fields two full-time cars and is looking to add a third. They are in the process of acquiring the license to compete full-time. This could happen at a good time, considering Daniel Suarez’s current position being threatened by the rise of Connor Zilisch within Trackhouse Racing.

However, it should be noted that acquiring a third charter would strain the team’s resources, and a significant investment in talented drivers would be necessary before investing in Daniel Suarez’s talents.

Joseph Srigley reported on X:

"@JimmieJohnson says that @Daniel_SuarezG is a "great friend", "great talent", and "a great opportunity for any team owner", but says that timing likely won't work out for @LEGACYMotorClub to give him a serious look, but the team IS looking for a third charter."
JJ has secured seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, including a historic run of five consecutive titles from 2006-2010, tying the all-time record held by Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. Johnson has earned 83 NASCAR-sanctioned victories and has won two Daytona 500 races (2006, 2013), along with many notable wins across different tracks.

Jimmie Johnson breaks down what makes SVG ‘exceptional’ compared to other on road courses

Former seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson praised rising star Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) for his exceptional skill, especially on road courses.

Johnson pointed out that what makes van Gisbergen stand out is not just his ability to brake deeply but also his overall car control and pedal management, which prevent overusing the front tires and help him carry more speed through corners.

Johnson stressed that van Gisbergen's smooth, yet aggressive, style makes his driving seem effortless and enables him to consistently outperform rivals on road courses.

“Yeah, his understanding of the car and how to position the car. You know, clearly braking is something that he is exceptional at, but it's not just deep braking. It's the way you manage the pedals, how you don't oversaturate the front tires and can use the front tires to turn the car into the corner and carry speed,” Johnson said.
“He makes it look so effortless and carries so much more speed than other cars to the center of the turn. It's just really impressive, and he has such a great feel for it,” Johnson continued.
Van Gisbergen, who moved from Supercars to full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing last year, already has three wins in the 2025 season — all on road courses — earning him a playoff spot with a solid points standing despite a relatively short NASCAR career.

Mayank Shukla

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
